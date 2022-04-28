Thu, 28 Apr, 2022 - 17:43

Liverpool boss Klopp signs new contract until 2026

Liverpool boss Klopp signs new contract until 2026
Liverpool boss Klopp signs new contract until 2026

Thomson Reuters

Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp has signed a two-year contract extension that will keep him at Anfield until 2026, the Premier League club said on Thursday.

Klopp, whose previous contract was due to expire in 2024, has helped Liverpool win the Champions League and Premier League titles since arriving in Merseyside in 2015.

"There is a freshness about us as a club still and this energises me," Klopp said in a statement. "There are so many words I could use to describe how I am feeling about this news… delighted, humbled, blessed, privileged and excited would be a start."

More in this section

Leeds’ clash with Man City is best team against world’s best club – Jesse Marsch Leeds’ clash with Man City is best team against world’s best club – Jesse Marsch
Death of football agent Mino Raiola denied in a tweet from his official account Death of football agent Mino Raiola denied in a tweet from his official account
Football rumours: Manchester United facing a fight over Sebastien Haller Football rumours: Manchester United facing a fight over Sebastien Haller
GAA: Where and when to watch this weekend's action

GAA: Where and when to watch this weekend's action

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Fancy a half-price 'March makeover' for your bathroom? Fancy a half-price 'March makeover' for your bathroom?
Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground
A businesswoman putting coin into piggy bank and a light bulb over coins stack on the table Tips for saving energy

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more