TV Guide: What sport is on television this weekend?

Thu, 28 Apr, 2022 - 16:39

Katie Taylor faces one of her toughest tests yet against Puerto Rico's Amanda Serrano.
Kenneth Fox

It is another jam packed weekend of sport as the Premier League title race heats up, the GAA championship continues and Katie Taylor faces one of her toughest tests yet against Puerto Rico's Amanda Serrano.

There is also a mix of rugby, golf and snooker to round out the weekend.

Here is what sport is on the television this weekend:

Thursday, April 28th

Snooker World Championship semi-final, Mark Williams v Judd Trump 13:00pm. BBC Two.

Snooker World Championship semi-final, John Higgins v Ronnie O'Sullivan 19:00.BBC Two.

Premier League, Manchester United vs Chelsea, Old Trafford, 19:45pm. Sky Sports Premier League and Main Event.

Friday, April 29th:

Snooker World Championship semi-final, Mark Williams v Judd Trump 10:00am. BBC Two.

Golf, Catalunya Championship, 13:00pm, Sky Sports Golf.

Golf, Mexico Championship, 13:45pm, 18:00pm, 22:30pm. Sky Sports Golf and Main Event

Snooker World Championship semi-final, John Higgins v Ronnie O'Sullivan 14:30pm. BBC Two.

Racing, Punchestown Festival day four, 16:00pm.

Snooker World Championship semi-final, Mark Williams v Judd Trump, 19:00pm. BBC Two.

United Rugby Championship, Munster vs Cardiff, Musgrave Park, 7:35pm. Live on TG4.

League of Ireland, Sligo Rovers vs Shamrock Rovers, The Showgrounds.

EFL Championship, Queens Park Rangers vs Sheffield United, 7:45pm. Sky Sports Main Event.

 

Saturday, April 30th

Snooker World Championship semi-final, Mark Williams v Judd Trump 10:00am. BBC Two.

EFL Championship, Barnsley vs Preston North End, 12:25pm. Sky Sports Football.

Premier League, Newscastle United vs Liverpool, 12:30pm. BT Sport 1.

United Rugby Championship, Lions vs Benetton, 13:00pm. TG4.

Snooker World Championship semi-final, John Higgins v Ronnie O'Sullivan, 14:30pm. BBC Two.

United Rugby Championship, Sharks vs Connacht, 3:05pm. TG4.

 

Ulster Senior Football Championship quarter-final, Monaghan vs Down, 16:30pm. Sky Sports Arena

United Rugby Championship, Stormers vs Leinster, 17:15pm. RTÉ Two.

Premier League, Leeds United vs Manchester City, 17:30pm. Sky Sports Premier League.

Leinster GAA Senior Football Championship quarter-final, Wexford vs Dublin, 18:30pm. Sky Sports Arena.

Snooker World Championship semi-final, Mark Williams v Judd Trump, 19:00pm. BBC Two.

United Rugby Championship, Edinburgh vs Ulster, 7:35pm. Premier Sports One.

Women's Six Nations Rugby, Ireland vs Scotland, 8:00pm. RTÉ Two.

Boxing, Women's undisputed lightweight title, Katie Taylor vs Amanda Serrano, main card 12:30 Irish time, main event 3:15am. Live on DAZN.

Sunday, May 1st

Scottish Premiership, Celtic vs Rangers, 12:00pm. Sky Sports Football.

Leinster Senior Hurling Championship, Round 3, Galway vs Kilkenny, 14:00pm. RTÉ Two.

Munster Senior Hurling Championship, Round 3, Cork vs Clare, 14:00pm, GAA Go.

Premier League, Everton vs Chelsea, 14:00pm. Sky Sports Premier League.

Ulster Senior Football Championship quarter-final, Tyrone vs Derry 16:00pm. RTÉ Two.

Premier League, West Ham vs Arsenal, 16:30pm. Sky Sports Premier League.

