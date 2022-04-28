Thu, 28 Apr, 2022 - 16:45

Alex Ferguson reacts to ten Hag appointment at Punchestown

Legendary former Manchester United manager Sir Alex Ferguson addressed Eirk ten Hag's Old Trafford appointment for the first time during an interview at Punchestown on Wednesday. 
James Cox

Legendary former Manchester United manager Sir Alex Ferguson addressed Eirk ten Hag's Old Trafford appointment for the first time during an interview at Punchestown on Wednesday.

Ferguson is part owner of of Clan Des Obeaux, who was in action at Punchestown Races.

When asked by RTÉ Sport about the appointment of Ten Hag to his former role, Ferguson replied: "I hope he does well. The club needs someone to get in control. I hope he does well."

United have struggled badly since Ferguson's retirement in 2013, which was also the last season they won a Premier League title.

Ten Hag is expected to make big changes to the current squad, with the club set to back the Dutchman in the transfer window.

He takes over from current caretaker manager Ralf Rangnick, who will stay on in a director of football position.

Rangnick said: “So, now it’s only about how do we solve them? For me, it’s clear it’s not enough to do some little, minor amendments, some little issues here and there, some minor cosmetic things.

“No, in medicine you would see this is an operation at the open heart, so there are more things to be changed than some little things here and some minor things there, and this is the good thing."

 

