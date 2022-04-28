Thu, 28 Apr, 2022 - 15:49

Mauricio Pochettino says he and Kylian Mbappe will be at PSG next season

Pochettino’s future has been under speculation ever since the French side crashed out of the Champions League at the last-16 stage.
By Jonathan Veal, PA

Paris St Germain boss Mauricio Pochettino has claimed that both he and Kylian Mbappe will “100 per cent” be at the club next season.

Pochettino’s future has been under speculation ever since the French side crashed out of the Champions League at the last-16 stage and winning the Ligue 1 title last weekend has not stopped talk about his position.

Tottenham boss Antonio Conte has been strongly linked with taking over from the Argentinian at Parc Des Princes in the French media this week.

France international Mbappe is out of contract in the summer and talk of a move to Real Madrid has been running all season.

Pochettino, however, said that as things stand he expects both men to be in Paris next season.

Asked in a press conference what the likelihood of him and Mbappe being at the club next term was, he replied: “100 per cent in both cases.”

Pochettino, who was overlooked for the Manchester United job, later added: “That is how I feel today. That is what I can say to you today. I can’t say anything else. That is how I feel right now.

“This is football and we never know what might happen. But I have to answer the question based on how I feel today. And that is what I have done.”

Pochettino revealed there have been no formal talks about his future with the PSG hierarchy.

“There haven’t been any concrete talks, beyond what is normal in terms of our plans and what we have been doing so far,” he said.

“We have a natural relationship. We communicate depending on the circumstances at the time.

“But the relationship and communication are good. We keep working hard, not just bearing in mind the present, but also with the responsibility in this job which is to think about the future. So that is what we are doing.”

