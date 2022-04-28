Thu, 28 Apr, 2022 - 15:51

Wolves haven’t received an offer for Ruben Neves – Bruno Lage

The Wolves midfielder has been linked with a move to Manchester United, Arsenal and Tottenham.
Wolves haven’t received an offer for Ruben Neves – Bruno Lage

By Jonathan Veal, PA

Wolves boss Bruno Lage said there have been no offers for Ruben Neves and insists the midfielder is happy at the club.

The Portuguese, who is currently sidelined with a knee injury, has been linked with a summer move away from Molineux, with Manchester United, Arsenal and Tottenham all reported suitors.

But Lage claims that the 25-year-old is happy to be working under him.

He said: “We need to wait for an offer, we don’t have nothing, we need to wait for an offer and understand what (will) really happen. What is good for the club, good for the player.

“For me it is clear, if I want to work with Ruben, yes. If you ask the player if he wants to work for me, for sure he will say yes.

“But this is football and you never know what can happen in the next day.

“We can prepare the best strategy, for what we want, that is the best players on the pitch. I don’t have any problem with anyone in that position but if I have everyone available I will pick Ruben.

“It is clear because that’s what I did since the first day. He can give us a different dimension. He is a big player and our first choice for that position.”

Neves has been out for six weeks with a knee injury and Wolves’ form has suffered, losing six of their last nine games.

He is back training on the grass, but will not be ready to face Brighton on Saturday.

“He trained yesterday, but today he didn’t train,” Lage said on Thursday.

“I think it will be hard after six weeks to be ready to play 90 minutes as a midfielder. Let’s see what happens, but at this moment it’s hard for Ruben to return to the team.”

Max Kilman and Daniel Podence are also out, with Lage adding: “We don’t count these guys for the game. We must help them to recover, but it will be hard to have these guys in the game.”

More in this section

Death of football agent Mino Raiola denied in a tweet from his official account Death of football agent Mino Raiola denied in a tweet from his official account
Football rumours: Manchester United facing a fight over Sebastien Haller Football rumours: Manchester United facing a fight over Sebastien Haller
Thomas Tuchel: If Man Utd need open heart surgery, Chelsea only need a facelift Thomas Tuchel: If Man Utd need open heart surgery, Chelsea only need a facelift
Leeds’ clash with Man City is best team against world’s best club – Jesse Marsch

Leeds’ clash with Man City is best team against world’s best club – Jesse Marsch

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Fancy a half-price 'March makeover' for your bathroom? Fancy a half-price 'March makeover' for your bathroom?
Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground
A businesswoman putting coin into piggy bank and a light bulb over coins stack on the table Tips for saving energy

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more