Seán Cox makes return to Anfield for first time in two years

Sarah Slater

A father-of-three who suffered life-changing injuries following an attack at a Liverpool match outside Anfield stadium has returned for the first time in two years and the red carpet was rolled out for him.

Seán and his brother Martin Cox were heading to the Anfield stadium for a Champions League semi-final tie against Roma when they were attacked by away supporters in April 2018.

The Meath father was left with injuries that required him to be placed into an induced coma at the Walton Centre in Liverpool, he was subsequently transferred to a Dublin hospital, was then cared for at Dún Laoghaire Rehabilitation Hospital, then back to the UK and finally Marymount in Lucan.

Mr Cox was released home for good in March 2020.

In a post on the official Support Seán Cox Facebook page, his family and supporters said: “Sean was delighted to be back at Anfield for the first time in over two years to watch his beloved Liverpool's 2-0 win against Villarreal.

“The ‘red’ carpet was rolled out for Seán and wife Martina by many of his Liverpool Football Clubheroes, with Jürgen Klopp, Kenny Dalglish and Virgil van Dijk all dropping by to welcome Sean back to his happy place.”

Thousands of people welcomed the update on social media with one person adding; “This should never ever of happened to any supporter, god bless you Sean, please keep coming back to Anfield I was born and raised their before I left for New York, and you’ll never meet a better person in your life than a scouser.”

Last Christmas Seán’s wife Martina gave an update on his health and revealed he was “doing well” and settling “well” into to life at home.

Mrs Cox said: “I’m delighted to say that Seán is doing well and has settled back into the family home since he came out of hospital care just before the first lockdown last year.

“Life is busy for us and, while Seán is in the place where he is happiest, it is a changed environment for Seán, myself, Shauna, Jack and Emma. We have 24/7 care for Seán, and he has a busy weekly schedule of rehab and therapies to assist with his speech, movement and cognitive functions.

“There are many challenges for Seán, and we all have good and bad days, but we have all adjusted to our ‘new norm’ in Dunboyne and feel very lucky to have Seán at home in the place where he belongs.”

His family thanked the public for their continuing kindness and support.

Millions of euro was raised through fundraising to help with the finance for Mr Cox's long-term treatment which will span years.

Donations were received from Roma and their chairman Jim Pallotta, Jurgen Klopp, Peter Moore, Michael Edwards, Christian Purslow, David Meyler Seamus Coleman and scores more of well-known names, organisations and the public.