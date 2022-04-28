Thu, 28 Apr, 2022 - 12:38

Barcelona to spend a season away from Nou Camp amid redevelopment

Barca play home games at the Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys – the home of the 1992 Olympics.
Barcelona to spend a season away from Nou Camp amid redevelopment

By PA Sport Staff

Barcelona have announced plans to redevelop the Nou Camp, which will see them play the 2023/24 season at the Olympic Stadium in Montjuic.

Work, costing up to €1.5 billion, will begin this summer and is expected to be completed at the end of the 2025/26 season.

Initial focus of the redevelopment of the famous stadium will be on the first and second tier as well as improving technological facilities and upgrades to the exterior.

The third tier will be rebuilt in the summer of 2023, which will mean Barca play their home games for the following season at the Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys – the home of the 1992 Olympics.

They are due to return to the Nou Camp for the 2024/25 campaign, but at a 50 per cent capacity.

More in this section

Manchester United’s top-four hopes now unrealistic, accepts Ralf Rangnick Manchester United’s top-four hopes now unrealistic, accepts Ralf Rangnick
Spanish star Jon Rahm backed to become the man to beat ‘for the next 10 years’ Spanish star Jon Rahm backed to become the man to beat ‘for the next 10 years’
Inter-county squads welcoming to LGBTQ+ players, new research finds Inter-county squads welcoming to LGBTQ+ players, new research finds
Football rumours: Manchester United facing a fight over Sebastien Haller

Football rumours: Manchester United facing a fight over Sebastien Haller

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Fancy a half-price 'March makeover' for your bathroom? Fancy a half-price 'March makeover' for your bathroom?
Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground
A businesswoman putting coin into piggy bank and a light bulb over coins stack on the table Tips for saving energy

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more