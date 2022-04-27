Wed, 27 Apr, 2022 - 14:31

Inter-county squads welcoming to LGBTQ+ players, new research finds

According to the research, some 45 per cent of inter-county players are already aware of an LGBTQ+ teammate within their squad.
Inter-county squads welcoming to LGBTQ+ players, new research finds

New research carried out by the Gaelic Players Association (GPA), in conjunction with Newstalk’s Pat Kenny Show, indicates that there is a welcoming environment for LGBTQ+ players among inter-county squads.

According to the research, some 45 per cent of inter-county players are already aware of an LGBTQ+ teammate within their squad.

Meanwhile, 99 per cent of players said they would be supportive of an LGBTQ+ teammate if they came out.

Speaking on the publication of the research findings, GPA CEO Tom Parsons said: “We know that equality, diversity and inclusion are really important values to our inter-county players.

“As the players’ representative body inclusion aligns with our values of being leaders and creating a culture of caring.

“We want to ensure everyone is respected and welcomed at all levels of Gaelic Games, and for players to be able to be their authentic selves in all areas of their lives.

“We have established an LGBTQ+ Working Group, and they have identified the importance of allies from outside of the LGBTQ+ community in leading change in the culture and perception of Gaelic games.

“Therefore, it is very encouraging to see that this data shows a willingness to be supportive and welcoming of an LGBTQ+ teammate.”

The research also found that there is significantly higher visibility among female players with 69 per cent aware of an LGBTQ+ teammate compared to 10 per cent of male players.

The expectation that LGBTQ+ players would face discrimination is much lower among players who have an out teammate (18 per cent), compared to 50 per cent among all respondents.

According to the GPA, this suggests a much more positive lived experience for players than what is expected.

More in this section

Jacob Ramsey commits to Aston Villa until 2027 Jacob Ramsey commits to Aston Villa until 2027
Ireland announce Tests against All Blacks in Auckland, Dunedin and Wellington Ireland announce Tests against All Blacks in Auckland, Dunedin and Wellington
Pep Guardiola happy with victory despite Man City not pressing home advantage Pep Guardiola happy with victory despite Man City not pressing home advantage
Spanish star Jon Rahm backed to become the man to beat ‘for the next 10 years’

Spanish star Jon Rahm backed to become the man to beat ‘for the next 10 years’

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Fancy a half-price 'March makeover' for your bathroom? Fancy a half-price 'March makeover' for your bathroom?
Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground
A businesswoman putting coin into piggy bank and a light bulb over coins stack on the table Tips for saving energy

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more