Inter-county squads welcoming to LGBTQ+ players, new research finds

New research carried out by the Gaelic Players Association (GPA), in conjunction with Newstalk’s Pat Kenny Show, indicates that there is a welcoming environment for LGBTQ+ players among inter-county squads.

According to the research, some 45 per cent of inter-county players are already aware of an LGBTQ+ teammate within their squad.

Meanwhile, 99 per cent of players said they would be supportive of an LGBTQ+ teammate if they came out.

🏳️‍🌈New research indicates a welcoming environment for LGBTQ+ players among inter-county squads.https://t.co/bzNqBVAuBK — GPA (@gaelicplayers) April 27, 2022

Speaking on the publication of the research findings, GPA CEO Tom Parsons said: “We know that equality, diversity and inclusion are really important values to our inter-county players.

“As the players’ representative body inclusion aligns with our values of being leaders and creating a culture of caring.

“We want to ensure everyone is respected and welcomed at all levels of Gaelic Games, and for players to be able to be their authentic selves in all areas of their lives.

“We have established an LGBTQ+ Working Group, and they have identified the importance of allies from outside of the LGBTQ+ community in leading change in the culture and perception of Gaelic games.

“Therefore, it is very encouraging to see that this data shows a willingness to be supportive and welcoming of an LGBTQ+ teammate.”

The research also found that there is significantly higher visibility among female players with 69 per cent aware of an LGBTQ+ teammate compared to 10 per cent of male players.

The expectation that LGBTQ+ players would face discrimination is much lower among players who have an out teammate (18 per cent), compared to 50 per cent among all respondents.

According to the GPA, this suggests a much more positive lived experience for players than what is expected.