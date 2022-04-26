Portsmouth manager labels Gavin Bazunu team of the year exclusion 'ridiculous'

James Cox

Republic of Ireland goalkeeper Gavin Bazunu's omission from the EFL League One Team of the Year is "ridiculous", according to the Portsmouth manager.

Bazunu (20) has been in fine form for the club during his season-long loan from Manchester City.

Bazunu has 16 clean sheets from 42 appearances so far.

Plymouth Argyle's Michael Cooper got the nod ahead of the Dubliner in the team of the year selection.

Portsmouth manager Danny Cowley told Hampshire Live: "I don't know who makes those decisions. How?

"Just tell me how he didn't get in the team? Whoever picks it, I don't know, it is one of the most ridiculous decisions ever."

With Ederson and Zack Steffen ahead of him in Pep Guardiola's squad, Bazunu is likely to go on loan to a Championship club next season.