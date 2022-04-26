Tue, 26 Apr, 2022 - 14:17

Novak Djokovic able to defend Wimbledon title with Covid restrictions lifted

The world number one has played only three tournaments in 2022 because of entry restrictions imposed by various countries.
Novak Djokovic able to defend Wimbledon title with Covid restrictions lifted

By Eleanor Crooks, PA Tennis Correspondent

Novak Djokovic will be allowed to defend his Wimbledon title after All England Club officials confirmed players will not be required to be vaccinated to compete at the tournament this summer.

The world number one, who defeated Matteo Berrettini to win his sixth Wimbledon crown last year, has played only three tournaments in 2022 because of entry restrictions imposed by various countries, including his deportation from Australia.

With most nations relaxing their rules around the virus, though, Djokovic should be free to play a full schedule through the clay and grass-court stretches, although he is currently still unable to enter the USA.

Novak Djokovic
Novak Djokovic has only played three tournaments in 2022 (Darko Vojinovic/AP)

Speaking at Wimbledon’s spring briefing, chief executive Sally Bolton said: “As you will be aware, the requirements set out by government to enter the UK do not include mandatory vaccination and, therefore, while of course it is encouraged, it will not be a conditional entry to compete at the Championships this year.”

Last year’s Covid-related restrictions, which included reduced crowds for most of the tournament and strict conditions imposed on the players, will all be lifted.

Bolton said: “We are planning to return to a normal Championships this year. And so we don’t intend to implement any of the Covid-19 measures that we saw last year in any substantial fashion.

“But we are, of course, keeping it on our radar in case we need to take further action when we continue to engage with DCMS, public health officials and with other sports.

“But this means that players will be able to return to their own choice of accommodation. We will see full capacity crowds for the whole event. And we’re absolutely thrilled to welcome back the wider tennis family to Wimbledon this year.”

More in this section

Newcastle on verge of Premier League history with survival virtually assured Newcastle on verge of Premier League history with survival virtually assured
Liverpool win derby to keep quadruple bid on track and add to Everton’s woes Liverpool win derby to keep quadruple bid on track and add to Everton’s woes
Real Madrid finalising deal for Antonio Rudiger Real Madrid finalising deal for Antonio Rudiger
Ireland announce Tests against All Blacks in Auckland, Dunedin and Wellington

Ireland announce Tests against All Blacks in Auckland, Dunedin and Wellington

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Fancy a half-price 'March makeover' for your bathroom? Fancy a half-price 'March makeover' for your bathroom?
Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground
A businesswoman putting coin into piggy bank and a light bulb over coins stack on the table Tips for saving energy

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more