Tue, 26 Apr, 2022 - 09:05

Real Madrid finalising deal for Antonio Rudiger

Meanwhile, Manchester City are weighing up a move for Declan Rice.
Real Madrid finalising deal for Antonio Rudiger

By PA Sport Staff

Real Madrid are reportedly putting the finishing touches on a free-transfer swoop for Antonio Rudiger. The Guardian says the Spanish giants have reached a verbal agreement with the departing Chelsea defender over a four-year contract which is expected to be worth at least £200,000 a week.

West Ham United v Lyon – UEFA Europa League – Quarter Final – First Leg – London Stadium
Manchester City may make a move for West Ham’s Declan Rice (Adam Davy/PA)

Manchester City are weighing up a move for West Ham and England midfielder Declan Rice, according to the Daily Telegraph. The 23-year-old is believed to be very high on City’s radar, however his £150m valuation could ultimately be too high a price for the club to fork out on a replacement for the outgoing Fernandinho.

Meanwhile, the Manchester Evening News reports cross-city rivals United are preparing for crunch talks with Marcus Rashford as the 24-year-old England forward decides whether to stay at Old Trafford.

Expectations were that Rashford would move on from the Red Devils after a difficult year in which he has managed only four league goals and two assists. However, incoming boss Erik ten Hag could provide the change Rashford needs to get back to his best.

Portugal v Netherlands – Nations League – Final – Estadio do Dragao
United boss Erik ten Hag is eyeing a move for Frenkie de Jong (Mike Egerton/PA)

The new United boss is also believed to be interested in a move for Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong. The Daily Mirror says reports out of Spain suggest Ten Hag views the 24-year-old as an ideal replacement for the outgoing Nemanja Matic, with Barcelona open to potential offers.

Social media round-up

Players to watch

Manchester City v Paris Saint Germain – UEFA Champions League – Group A – Etihad Stadium
Kylian Mbappe will hold off on any announcements regarding his future until the end of the season (Martin Rickett/PA)

Kylian Mbappe: Marca says the 23-year-old Paris St Germain striker, who has been linked with Real Madrid, will hold off on any decision regarding his future until the end of the season.

Neymar: Paris St Germain are willing to let the 30-year-old Brazil forward leave, according to Sky Sports.

More in this section

Liverpool win derby to keep quadruple bid on track and add to Everton’s woes Liverpool win derby to keep quadruple bid on track and add to Everton’s woes
Tyson Fury retains world title with brutal victory over Dillian Whyte Tyson Fury retains world title with brutal victory over Dillian Whyte
Saturday sports: Limerick hold off Waterford comeback in Munster hurling championship Saturday sports: Limerick hold off Waterford comeback in Munster hurling championship
Newcastle on verge of Premier League history with survival virtually assured

Newcastle on verge of Premier League history with survival virtually assured

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Fancy a half-price 'March makeover' for your bathroom? Fancy a half-price 'March makeover' for your bathroom?
Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground
A businesswoman putting coin into piggy bank and a light bulb over coins stack on the table Tips for saving energy

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more