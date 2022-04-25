Mon, 25 Apr, 2022 - 17:02

Kyle Walker and John Stones may not be fit for Man City’s tie with Real Madrid

The England internationals are injured.
By Andy Hampson, PA

Kyle Walker and John Stones both remain doubtful for the first leg of Manchester City’s Champions League semi-final against Real Madrid on Tuesday.

Right-back Walker has missed City’s last three games while centre-back Stones suffered a knock in the Premier League victory over Brighton last Wednesday.

The potential absence of the England pair means City could have significant defensive issues for the Etihad Stadium clash as their other first-choice full-back, Joao Cancelo, is suspended.

Joao Cancelo
Joao Cancelo is suspended (Mike Egerton/PA)

Manager Pep Guardiola said at his pre-match press conference: “They are doubts. They didn’t train.

“Kyle has not trained for the last week to 10 days and John not since Brighton.

“We’ll have the training session. I don’t know what will come out of it but let’s see how they feel. I’ll speak with them, see how they feel and take a decision.”

