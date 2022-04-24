Sunday sports: Tipperary face Clare in Munster hurling championship

Soccer

Everton manager Frank Lampard said fans will see nothing less than 100 per cent effort from his players in this afternoon's Merseyside derby. Everton continue their bid to avoid Premier League relegation when they take on title chasers Liverpool at Anfield. Kick off is at 4.30pm.

Burnley caretaker boss Mike Jackson said it would mean a lot to move out of the Premier League's relegation zone this afternoon. They are aiming for a third straight win since sacking Sean Dyche when they face Wolves at 2pm.

Southampton continue their quest for a top 10 finish as they take on Brighton, while it is an all London affair as West Ham meet Chelsea.

Celtic are at Ross County this afternoon looking to extend their lead at the top of the Scottish Premiership table back to six points with a win. Kick off is at 2.30pm. Meanwhile, third-placed Hearts meet fourth-placed Dundee United at 3pm.

GAA

Connacht

Galway and Mayo will clash in the quarter finals of the Connacht Senior Football championship this afternoon.

The visitors have the better record in games played in Castlebar, winning 13 times to Mayo's 11 victories. Throw in at McHale Park is at 4pm.

Some huge games today in the Ulster, Leinster and Connacht Football Senior Championships!



Take a look at the fixtures below. https://t.co/Wj5xsLi29U pic.twitter.com/CU5zyl2kxh — The GAA (@officialgaa) April 24, 2022

Leinster

Meanwhile, there are three clashes down for decision in the early rounds of the Leinster championship.

First Louth take on Carlow at 2.30pm, then Offaly face Wexford at 3pm, while Wicklow and Laois meet at 3.30pm.

Ulster

Armagh are seeking their first championship win over Donegal since 2010 this afternoon. The match is already underway in Ballybofey in a repeat of their ill-tempered league clash last month.

Munster

Clare have got their Munster Senior Hurling championship underway this afternoon. They are opening against Tipperary, who come into today's clash on the back of their four-point defeat to Waterford in Round 1.

The action is underway at Semple Stadium – the score at half-time is Tipperary 0-07 Clare 3-11.

England's Marlie Packer and Ireland's Nichola Fryday in action during the TikTok Women's Six Nations match. Photo: PA Images

Women's Six Nations

Ireland have been well beaten by England in Round 4 of the Women's Six Nations this afternoon.

The home side came away with a 69-0 victory at Welford Road.

Click here to read the full match report.

Golf

Ireland's Shane Lowry and Ryder Cup teammate Ian Poulter will tee off their final round at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans 10 shots off the lead. They get their Sunday underway from 19 under par in a tie for 9th.

Xander Schauffele and Patrick Cantlay of the USA lead by 5 on 29 under par.