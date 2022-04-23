Saturday sports: Limerick and Waterford to square off in Munster hurling championship

Soccer

Arsenal have beaten Manchester United 3-1 in the Premier League's lunchtime game, boosting their top-four hopes.

Nuno Traveres and Bukayo Saka have scored for the Gunners, with Cristiano Ronaldo hitting the net on his return to the United team. Bruno Fernandes missed a penalty for the Red Devils early in the second-half.

Arsenal boost their top-four hopes after an entertaining encounter with Man Utd#ARSMUN pic.twitter.com/FBJDmxvbZ4 — Premier League (@premierleague) April 23, 2022

Tottenham can move back into the last Champions League spot if they win against Brentford in the late game.

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola says this is the part of the season he enjoys the most, as they close in on possible titles. With title rivals Liverpool not playing until tomorrow, they'd go four points clear at the top of the table by beating Watford this afternoon.

Bottom side Norwich host Newcastle and Leicester take on Aston Villa in the other 3pm kick-offs.

TABLE | Premier Division @derrycityfc remain on top after hitting a 𝑴𝑨𝑮𝑵𝑰𝑭𝑰𝑪𝑬𝑵𝑻 7⃣ goals tonight 🍬



Wins for @ShamrockRovers and @stpatsfc keep them in 2⃣nd and 3⃣rd, while @DundalkFC's victory sees them leap into 4⃣th 🐸



Sign up | https://t.co/zOGOgOjp1S 📺 pic.twitter.com/9DgJ5fERvV — SSE Airtricity League (@SSEAirtricityLg) April 22, 2022

In the SSE Airtricity League, there's one game in the Premier Division this evening where Drogheda United go to Sligo Rovers.

GAA

The Ulster Senior Football Championship meeting of Antrim and Cavan is just getting under way at Corrigan Park.

In the Munster Senior Hurling Championship later, it's the All-Ireland champions against the League champions. Kyle Hayes will miss his first Championship game for Limerick as they welcome Waterford to the Gaelic Grounds at 7pm, while Waterford have named Aussie Gleeson and Jamie Barron among their subs.

In the Leinster Senior Hurling Championship, there's three games. Reigning champions Kilkenny host Laois, Westmeath go to Galway and Wexford host Dublin.

Rugby

Former Ulster back-row Pedrie Wannenburg has died at the age of 41 following a car accident in Texas.

He played 20 times for South Africa and was a coach with Austin Elite in Major League Rugby.

According to local media in America, Wannenburg died after a driver led police on a high-speed chase and crashed into the back of his vehicle at a junction.

Sharks 🦈

Stormers ⚡

...and more!



Read Zane Kirchner's preview of our South African tour ahead of this evening's kick-off! 👇



👉 https://t.co/ua8PyzWfWv#SHAvLEI #URC pic.twitter.com/Yqatt637Mv — Leinster Rugby (@leinsterrugby) April 23, 2022

In the URC later, Leinster and Connacht are both in action in South Africa. Table-toppers Leinster face the Sharks in Durban, while Connacht take on the Lions in Johannesburg.

Boxing

A record crowd of 94,000 will be at Wembley this evening for one of the biggest boxing fights in history.

Tyson Fury puts his WBC heavyweight title on the line when he faces Dillian Whyte - saying it will be his last bout before retirement.

Golf

American duo Xander Schauffele and Patrick Cantlay lead the Zurich Classic of New Orleans at the half-way stage.

They're on 17 under par in the team event, one shot clear of the field.

Ryder Cup team-mates Shane Lowry and Ian Poulter are at 11 under par.

Poults dressing me this week… I might have had a little say in the colours for tomorrow tho 😜☘️🇮🇪 pic.twitter.com/8ZeLyMuhk4 — Shane Lowry (@ShaneLowryGolf) April 21, 2022

Elsewhere, two-time Open golf champion Greg Norman hopes to come out of retirement to play in the 150th staging of the tournament at St Andrews.

The 67-year-old, who won the title in 1986 and 1993, has not played professionally for over a decade.

The Australian, who would need an exemption to play, told News Corp: "If there's a moment in time I would consider going back and teeing off one last time this is it."

Snooker

Stephen Maguire is into the third-round at the World Snooker Championship, after beating Zhao Xintong 13-9 at the Crucible.

Antrim's Mark Allen will resume later this hour 12-4 down against world number one Ronnie O'Sullivan.