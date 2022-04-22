Fri, 22 Apr, 2022 - 22:17

League of Ireland: Shamrock Rovers claim victory in latest Dublin derby

Shamrock Rovers recorded a 3-1 win away to Bohs, with Andy Lyons bagging himself the first goal after five minutes.
Shamrock Rovers have claimed a victory over Bohemians in Friday night's SSE Airtricity Premier Division Dublin derby.

Rovers recorded a 3-1 win away to Bohs, with Andy Lyons bagging himself the first goal after five minutes.

It was Max Murphy who gave the visitors a leg up with an own goal before the break, leaving it 2-0 at half-time.

Junior Ogedi-Uzokwe found the back of the net for Boh's in the second half, however it was not enough to push the home side on.

Rovers responded immediately with a goal from Danny Mandroiu.

Despite getting a win this evening, Rovers still sit in second place behind Derry City.

Elsewhere, Eoin Doyle scored twice as St Patrick’s won 2-0 at home to Finn Harps.

Things got heated at Oriel Park, with Shelbourne manager Damien Duff getting a red card for the first time in his career.

Duff's side lost 2-1 against Dundalk in a game that saw both sides finish with 10 players.

