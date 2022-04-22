Fri, 22 Apr, 2022 - 16:00

Robbie Henshaw commits to Leinster until 2025 with new IRFU contract

The 28-year-old centre has also lifted the Heineken Champions Cup and four PRO14 titles with Leinster.
By PA Sport Staff

Robbie Henshaw has extended his contract with Leinster and Ireland until the summer of 2025.

Having made his international debut in 2013, Henshaw has earned 57 Ireland caps, winning the Six Nations twice as well as playing at two World Cups and touring with the British and Irish Lions on two occasions, starting all three Tests in South Africa last year.

“I’m delighted to have signed a contract extension with Ireland and Leinster Rugby,” Henshaw told the IRFU’s official website.

“We are lucky to have such high quality centres in Ireland and it is a really competitive position, which makes it very exciting.

“There is so much to look forward to over the coming months and I want to play a role in achieving success for both teams.”

IRFU performance director David Nucifora added: “In 2021, Robbie showed that he was one of the best players in world rugby with dominant performances for both Ireland and the British & Irish Lions.

“The early part of this season was disrupted with a couple of injuries, but he is a player who contributes massively to both Leinster and Ireland.

“He will play a big role in delivering the ambitions of both squads this season and in the years to come.”

