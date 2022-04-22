Fri, 22 Apr, 2022 - 14:48

League of Ireland preview: Bohemians to take on Shamrock Rovers in Dublin derby clash

Shamrock Rovers are set to travel to Dalymount Park for Friday night's Dublin derby.
Bohemians are set to take on Dublin rivals Shamrock Rovers in the SSE Airtricity Premier Division at Dalymount Park on Friday night.

The Tallaght side will need a win tonight as they are currently a point behind table leaders Derry City. Meanwhile, Boh's sit in sixth place.

Speaking ahead the match, Rovers manager Stephen Bradley said Dublin derby games are always tetchy affairs.

"They're always tight and competitive," Bradley said.

"You need a bit of luck on the night, that's an obvious one in derby games.

"You need things to go your way, and hopefully it goes our way tonight."

Bradley said he's hopeful that Graham Burke will be fit to play.

“Graham could be OK. He’s done a bit the last couple of days and come on really well, so I imagine we’ll have him available for Friday.”

The game is available to stream live on LOI TV with kick of scheduled for 7.45pm.

Meanwhile, Derry City look for their first win in three when they host bottom team UCD at the Brandywell. Kick off is at 7.45pm.

Elsehwere, Dundalk welcome Shelbourne to Oriel Park while St Patrick's take on Finn Harps. Both games will get underway at 7.45pm.

