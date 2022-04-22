Fri, 22 Apr, 2022 - 07:58

Football rumours: Declan Rice high on Erik Ten Hag’s Manchester United wish-list

The England midfielder has impressed at West Ham this season.
Football rumours: Declan Rice high on Erik Ten Hag’s Manchester United wish-list

By PA Sport Staff

West Ham midfielder Declan Rice is apparently high up on incoming Manchester United boss Erik Ten Hag’s wish-list, according to the Guardian. The Dutchman will be targeting midfielders and the 23-year-old England international is being considered as an option.

The Sun reports Ten Hag’s compatriot Donny Van De Beek, 25, could be handed another opportunity to prove himself at Old Trafford. The Holland midfielder played under Ten Hag at Ajax.

Arsenal’s Eddie Nketiah celebrates scoring
Eddie Nketiah is yet to agree to a new contract at the Emirates Stadium (Mike Egerton/PA)

Eddie Nketiah could soon be picked up by Crystal Palace or Borussia Monchengladbach, according to the Daily Mail. The striker is in the last months of his deal with Arsenal, who have reportedly not given up hope of convincing him to put pen to paper on a new deal. Palace wanted to sign the 22-year-old in January.

Where will West Brom’s England international Sam Johnstone end up next? The Mirror reports Everton and Tottenham are both chasing the ex-Manchester United goalkeeper, who will become a free agent this summer.

Social media round-up

Players to watch

Marcus Rashford: Sport says Barcelona could try to sign Manchester United’s 24-year-old England forward.

Marcus Rashford
Marcus Rashford, right, could leave Manchester United (Mike Egerton/PA)

Gareth Bale: The Real Madrid and Wales forward, 32, is negotiating a move to MLS team DC United, according to the Washington Post.

More in this section

Max Verstappen pokes fun at Lewis Hamilton’s role in Chelsea takeover bid Max Verstappen pokes fun at Lewis Hamilton’s role in Chelsea takeover bid
Pep Guardiola admits any slip by Manchester City would see Liverpool win title Pep Guardiola admits any slip by Manchester City would see Liverpool win title
Manchester City defender Benjamin Mendy allowed to skip pre-trial hearing Manchester City defender Benjamin Mendy allowed to skip pre-trial hearing
The issues Erik ten Hag must resolve at Manchester United

The issues Erik ten Hag must resolve at Manchester United

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

“We all deserve a good party after these past few years!” “We all deserve a good party after these past few years!”
Fancy a half-price 'March makeover' for your bathroom? Fancy a half-price 'March makeover' for your bathroom?
Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more