Thu, 21 Apr, 2022 - 19:14

Novak Djokovic comes from behind to seal Serbian Open semi-final spot

Djokovic found form as the match went on to clinch a 4-6 6-3 6-3 victory in Belgrade
Novak Djokovic comes from behind to seal Serbian Open semi-final spot

PA Sport Staff

Novak Djokovic recovered from a set down for the second match in a row to defeat compatriot Miomir Kecmanovic and reach the semi-finals of the Serbian Open.

The world number one survived a deciding tie-break against Laslo Djere on Wednesday and found himself up against another fellow Serbian on Thursday.

Kecmanovic has been having an excellent season and held on to an early break to take the first set, but Djokovic hit back from a break down in the second and finished the match playing his best tennis of a disrupted season.

He roared as a final backhand landed inside the line to clinch a 4-6 6-3 6-3 victory and set up a last-four clash with either Karen Khachanov or Thiago Monteiro.

Speaking in his on-court interview, Djokovic, who is playing just his third tournament of the year, said: “I’m very pleased that I’m not going to play a Serbian player for a change because its a very strange feeling sharing the court with your compatriots.

“They are very rare occasions when I’m able to play at home and experience this atmosphere, so I’m trying to enjoy every single moment.”

More in this section

Pep Guardiola admits any slip by Manchester City would see Liverpool win title Pep Guardiola admits any slip by Manchester City would see Liverpool win title
The issues Erik ten Hag must resolve at Manchester United The issues Erik ten Hag must resolve at Manchester United
Manchester City defender Benjamin Mendy allowed to skip pre-trial hearing Manchester City defender Benjamin Mendy allowed to skip pre-trial hearing
Max Verstappen pokes fun at Lewis Hamilton’s role in Chelsea takeover bid

Max Verstappen pokes fun at Lewis Hamilton’s role in Chelsea takeover bid

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

“We all deserve a good party after these past few years!” “We all deserve a good party after these past few years!”
Fancy a half-price 'March makeover' for your bathroom? Fancy a half-price 'March makeover' for your bathroom?
Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more