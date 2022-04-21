Thu, 21 Apr, 2022 - 16:55

GAA: Where and when to watch this weekend's games

The second weekend of the GAA Championship sees provincial rivals square off as Galway face Mayo and Donegal play Armagh
Kenneth Fox

The second weekend of the GAA Championship sees provincial rivals square off as Galway face Mayo in the Connacht Football Championship and Donegal play Armagh in an Ulster quarter-final.

When it comes to hurling, the Leinster Championship sees Wexford take on Dublin, Kilkenny facing Laois and Galway take on Westmeath, while in the Munster Hurling Championship, Limerick and Waterford meet on Saturday, and it's Tipperary v Clare on Sunday.

Saturday:

Football

Antrim v Cavan (Ulster Senior Football Championship) - 2pm, Corrigan Park. Live on BBC One Northern Ireland.

Hurling 

Wexford v Dublin (Leinster Hurling Senior Championship) - 5pm, Chadwicks Wexford Park. Live on Sky Sports Arena.

Kilkenny v Laois (Leinster Hurling Senior Championship) - 5.30pm, UPMC Nowlan Park.

Galway v Westmeath (Leinster Hurling Senior Championship) - 6pm, Pearse Stadium.

Limerick v Waterford (Munster Hurling Senior Championship) - 7pm, TUS Gaelic Grounds. Live on Sky Sports Arena.

Carlow v Kerry (Joe McDonagh Cup) - 1pm, Netwatch Cullen Park.

Offaly v Meath (Joe McDonagh Cup) - 2pm, O'Connor Park.

Sligo v Wicklow (Christy Ring Cup) - 12.30pm, Markievicz Park.

Kildare v Derry (Christy Ring Cup) - 2pm, Newbridge.

London v Mayo (Christy Ring Cup)- 4pm, McGovern Park, Ruislip.

Tyrone v Armagh (Nickey Rackard Cup) - 2pm, Páirc Colmcille, Carrickmore.

Donegal v Roscommon (Nickey Rackard Cup) - 2pm, Letterkenny.

Longford v Louth (Lory Meaghar Cup) - 2pm, Glennon Brothers Pearse Park.

Sunday:

Football 

Mayo v Galway (Connacht Football Senior Championship - 4pm, Hastings Insurance MacHale Park, Castlebar. Live on RTÉ2.

Donegal v Armagh (Ulster Football Senior Championship - 2pm, Ballybofey. BBC One Northern Ireland.

Louth v Carlow (Leinster Football Senior Championship) - 2.30pm, Páirc Tailteann.

Wexford v Offaly (Leinster Football Senior Championship) - 3pm, Chadwicks Wexford Park.

Wicklow v Laois (Leinster Football Senior Championship) - 3.30pm, Aughrim.

Hurling

Tipperary v Clare (Munster Hurling Senior Championship) - 2pm, FBD Semple Stadium. Live on RTÉ 2.

Down v Antrim (Joe McDonagh Cup) - 2pm, Ballycran.

Fermanagh v Warwickshire (Nickey Rackard Cup) - 1pm, Brewster Park.

Cavan v Lancashire (Lory Meaghar Cup) - 11.30am, Kingspan Breffni.

Leitrim v Monaghan (Lory Meaghar Cup) - 2pm, Avant Money Páirc Seán Mac Diarmada.

