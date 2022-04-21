Thu, 21 Apr, 2022 - 11:25

Erik ten Hag to take over as Man Utd manager at the end of the season

The Ajax boss has signed a deal until June 2025.
By Simon Peach, PA Chief Football Writer

Manchester United have confirmed Erik ten Hag will take over as manager at the end of the season.

Without a permanent boss since Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s exit in November, the Old Trafford giants initially worked under caretaker Michael Carrick before Ralf Rangnick took over on an interim basis for the rest of the campaign.

United have been interviewing with a view to appointing their new permanent manager before the summer to aid their much-needed rebuild, with Ten Hag chosen as the man to lead the club forward.

The impressive Ajax boss is looking to wrap up a third Eredivisie title before moving to Old Trafford on a three-year deal, which includes the option of a further year.

Ten Hag said: “It is a great honour to be appointed manager of Manchester United and I am hugely excited by the challenge ahead.

“I know the history of this great club and the passion of the fans, and I am absolutely determined to develop a team capable of delivering the success they deserve.

“It will be difficult to leave Ajax after these incredible years, and I can assure our fans of my complete commitment and focus on bringing this season to a successful conclusion before I move to Manchester United.”

