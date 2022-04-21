Thu, 21 Apr, 2022 - 12:16

Manchester City defender Benjamin Mendy allowed to skip pre-trial hearing

The 27-year-old, who faces a string of sex crime allegations, will stand trial in July.
By Kim Pilling, PA

A pre-trial hearing has taken place for Manchester City defender Benjamin Mendy, who faces a string of sex crime allegations.

Mendy, 27, of Prestbury, Cheshire, is accused of nine charges – including seven counts of rape – involving six alleged victims.

The France international will stand trial on July 25 along with his co-defendant Louis Saha Matturie, 40, who faces similar allegations.

Court artist sketch of Manchester City defender Benjamin Mendy (left) and Louis Saha Matturie
Court artist sketch of Manchester City defender Benjamin Mendy (left) and Louis Saha Matturie (Elizabeth Cook/PA)

On Thursday, Judge Steven Everett, the Honorary Recorder of Chester, presided over administrative and evidential matters which cannot be reported.

Both defendants, who are on bail, were excused attendance from the hearing, which lasted for about 20 minutes.

Mendy’s alleged offences include seven counts of rape relating to four women, one of sexual assault and one of attempted rape.

Matturie, 40, of Eccles, Salford, is accused of 10 offences involving seven women, including seven counts of rape relating to five women and three of sexual assault.

Benjamin Mendy has played for Manchester City since 2017
Benjamin Mendy has played for Manchester City since 2017 (Nick Potts/PA)


All the charges relate to a period of time between late 2020 and August 2021, with both men arrested on August 26 last year.

None of the women can be legally identified.

Mendy has played for Manchester City since 2017, when he joined from Monaco for a reported £52million.

He was suspended by the club after being charged by police.

A further pre-trial hearing for both defendants is listed for May 23rd.

