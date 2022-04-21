TV Guide: What sport is on television this weekend?

This weekend is packed full of live sports coverage, from the GAA championships to the Snooker World Championship.
The much anticipated fight between Tyson Fury and Dillian Whyte is also set to take place this Saturday.
Here is what sport is on the television this weekend:
Friday, April 22nd
Snooker World Championship, Jackson Page v Mark Williams and Mark Allen v Ronnie O'Sullivan 10am, BBC Two
Snooker World Championship, Mark Selby v Yan Bingtao or Chris Wakelin and Zhao Xintong v Stephen Maguire 1pm, BBC Two
Snooker World Championship, Jackson Page v Mark Williams and Mark Allen v Ronnie O'Sullivan 7pm, BBC Four
United Rugby Championship, Ulster v Munster 7.35pm, RTÉ 2
🗞️ SQUAD UPDATE | See the latest news from the Munster camp ahead of #ULSvMUN on Friday night in Belfast ⤵️#SUAF 🔴
— Munster Rugby (@Munsterrugby) April 19, 2022
Ulster U20 Football Championship, Cavan v Tyrone 8pm, TG4
EFL Championship, Huddersfield Town v Barnsley 8pm, Sky Sports Football
Women's Six Nations, Wales v France 8pm, Virgin Media Two
Formula 1, Emilia Romagna F1 Gp: Qualifying session 10pm, Sky Showcase
Saturday, April 23rd
Formula 1, Emilia Romagna F1 Gp: Qualifying session 8.45am, Sky Showcase
United Rugby Championship, Vodacom Bulls v Benetton, 1pm, TG4
Snooker World Championship, Anthony McGill v Judd Trump or Hossein Vafaei and Mark Allen v Ronnie O'Sullivan 1.15pm, BBC One
United Rugby Championship, Lions v Connacht 3.05pm, RTÉ 2
Leinster Hurling Championship, Wexford v Dublin 5pm, Sky Sports Arena
United Rugby Championship, Cell C Sharks v Leinster 5.15pm, TG4
Bundesliga, Bayern Munich v Borussia Dortmund 5.30pm, Sky Sports Football
Premier League, Brentford v Tottenham Hotspur 5.30pm, Sky Sports Premier League
Formula 1, Emilia Romagna F1 Gp: Sprint 6.50pm, Sky Showcase
Munster Hurling Championship, Limerick v Waterford 7pm, Sky Sports Arena
WBC world championship, Tyson Fury v Dillian Whyte 6pm, BT Sport Box Office
"It's been hard-earned all these years!"
At last @Tyson_Fury and @DillianWhyte are face-to-face!
Not long now 🔥#FuryWhyte | Saturday | BT Sport Box Office pic.twitter.com/lSRt8PqyW9
— #FuryWhyte | Saturday | BT Sport Box Office 🥊 (@BTSportBoxing) April 20, 2022
Sunday, April 24th
Women's Six Nations, England v Ireland 12pm, Virgin Media Two
Munster Hurling Championship, Tipperary v Clare 2pm, RTÉ 2
Premier League, Chelsea v West Ham United 2pm, Sky Sports Premier League
Scottish Premiership, Ross County v Celtic 2.30pm, Sky Sports Football HD
Connacht Football Championship, Mayo v Galway 4pm, RTÉ 2
Premier League, Liverpool v Everton 4.30pm, Sky Sports Premier League