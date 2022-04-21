TV Guide: What sport is on television this weekend?

This weekend is packed full of live sports coverage, from the GAA championships to the Snooker World Championship.

The much anticipated fight between Tyson Fury and Dillian Whyte is also set to take place this Saturday.

Here is what sport is on the television this weekend:

Friday, April 22nd

Snooker World Championship, Jackson Page v Mark Williams and Mark Allen v Ronnie O'Sullivan 10am, BBC Two

Snooker World Championship, Mark Selby v Yan Bingtao or Chris Wakelin and Zhao Xintong v Stephen Maguire 1pm, BBC Two

Snooker World Championship, Jackson Page v Mark Williams and Mark Allen v Ronnie O'Sullivan 7pm, BBC Four

United Rugby Championship, Ulster v Munster 7.35pm, RTÉ 2

🗞️ SQUAD UPDATE | See the latest news from the Munster camp ahead of #ULSvMUN on Friday night in Belfast ⤵️#SUAF 🔴 — Munster Rugby (@Munsterrugby) April 19, 2022

Ulster U20 Football Championship, Cavan v Tyrone 8pm, TG4

EFL Championship, Huddersfield Town v Barnsley 8pm, Sky Sports Football

Women's Six Nations, Wales v France 8pm, Virgin Media Two

Formula 1, Emilia Romagna F1 Gp: Qualifying session 10pm, Sky Showcase

Saturday, April 23rd

Formula 1, Emilia Romagna F1 Gp: Qualifying session 8.45am, Sky Showcase

United Rugby Championship, Vodacom Bulls v Benetton, 1pm, TG4

Snooker World Championship, Anthony McGill v Judd Trump or Hossein Vafaei and Mark Allen v Ronnie O'Sullivan 1.15pm, BBC One

United Rugby Championship, Lions v Connacht 3.05pm, RTÉ 2

Leinster Hurling Championship, Wexford v Dublin 5pm, Sky Sports Arena

United Rugby Championship, Cell C Sharks v Leinster 5.15pm, TG4

Bundesliga, Bayern Munich v Borussia Dortmund 5.30pm, Sky Sports Football

Premier League, Brentford v Tottenham Hotspur 5.30pm, Sky Sports Premier League

Formula 1, Emilia Romagna F1 Gp: Sprint 6.50pm, Sky Showcase

Munster Hurling Championship, Limerick v Waterford 7pm, Sky Sports Arena

WBC world championship, Tyson Fury v Dillian Whyte 6pm, BT Sport Box Office

"It's been hard-earned all these years!"



At last @Tyson_Fury and @DillianWhyte are face-to-face!



Not long now 🔥#FuryWhyte | Saturday | BT Sport Box Office pic.twitter.com/lSRt8PqyW9 — #FuryWhyte | Saturday | BT Sport Box Office 🥊 (@BTSportBoxing) April 20, 2022

Sunday, April 24th

Women's Six Nations, England v Ireland 12pm, Virgin Media Two

Munster Hurling Championship, Tipperary v Clare 2pm, RTÉ 2

Premier League, Chelsea v West Ham United 2pm, Sky Sports Premier League

Scottish Premiership, Ross County v Celtic 2.30pm, Sky Sports Football HD

Connacht Football Championship, Mayo v Galway 4pm, RTÉ 2

Premier League, Liverpool v Everton 4.30pm, Sky Sports Premier League