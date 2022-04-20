Six Nations schedule confirmed for 2023

Additional reporting by Press Association.

Ireland will kick-off their 2023 Six Nations campaign in the tournament's opening match on Saturday, February 4th, playing away to Wales at the Principality Stadium in Cardiff.

Next year's fixtures will see Andy Farrell's squad at home to current title-holders France at the Aviva on Saturday, February 11th, just six days after Les Bleus' Round 1 clash with Italy.

February 4th is also the date for England and Scotland's Calcutta Cup fixture, which will be played in Twickenham.

In the third and fourth rounds, Ireland are back on the road, facing the Azzurri and Scotland on February 25th and March 12th respectively, before seeing out the tournament against England at the Aviva Stadium on March 18th.

There are no Friday night fixtures on next year’s schedule, which is the final Six Nations tournament before the 2023 World Cup in France.

Six Nations chief executive Ben Morel said: “The 2022 championship ended in one of the most exciting ‘Super Saturdays’ in history with an incredible performance by Italy, a Triple Crown win for Ireland and a long-awaited Grand Slam for France.

Six Nations chief executive Ben Morel (Steven Paston/PA)

“Once again, fans had to wait until the final game was played to know who this year’s champions would be, and the rugby action did not disappoint.

“As we look ahead to the 2023 Guinness Six Nations, there are so many storylines that will play out across the five rounds of fixtures.

“This is a huge part of what makes the championship so unique, and what continues to captivate the imagination of audiences and fans around the world.”

2023 Guinness Six Nations fixtures (Irish time)

February 4th – Wales v Ireland (2.15pm), England v Scotland (4.45pm)

February 5th – Italy v France (3pm).

February 11th – Ireland v France (2.15pm), Scotland v Wales (4.45pm).

February 12th – England v Italy (3pm).

February 25th – Italy v Ireland (2.15pm), Wales v England (4.45pm).

February 26th – France v Scotland (3pm).

March 11th – Italy v Wales (2.15pm), England v France (4.45pm).

March 12th – Scotland v Ireland (3pm).

March 18th – Scotland v Italy (12.30pm), France v Wales (2.45pm), Ireland v England (5pm).