Tue, 19 Apr, 2022 - 13:45

Roy Keane thinks management 'days are over for me'

Roy Keane admits it is unlikely that he will be offered the chance to manage another club.
James Cox

Roy Keane admits it is unlikely that he will be offered the chance to manage another club.

The former Manchester United and Republic of Ireland captain held talks with Sunderland in February, but the League One side ultimately opted to appoint Alex Neill as their head-coach.

He most recently worked as an assistant to Martin O'Neill with Ireland and Nottingham Forest but hasn't coached since 2019.

Keane said he can’t see another club giving him a "good opportunity" to get back into management.

Speaking to fellow Sky Sports pundit Jamie Carragher for website SPORTbible, the Manchester United legend said: “I did up until recently, but I almost feel, I think, those days are over for me.

“It’s maybe more of a head job that is the role for me and over the next few years I can’t see a club giving me a real good opportunity to get back into it. But I don’t mind that either.

“I’m not fearful of going ‘you might do TV for the next two or three years’, I don’t mind that. I count my blessings, because as you know there are a lot of ex-players looking to get back into it.”

