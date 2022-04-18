Mon, 18 Apr, 2022 - 19:48

Cristiano Ronaldo and partner announce death of baby son

Cristiano Ronaldo and his partner have announced that their baby son has died.
Tomas Doherty

Cristiano Ronaldo and his partner Georgina Rodríguez have announced that their baby son has died.

The sad news was revealed in a message from the couple that appeared on Manchester United and Portugal forward Ronaldo’s social media accounts on Monday evening.

It said: "It is with our deepest sadness we have to announce that our baby boy has passed away.

"It is the greatest pain that any parents can feel. Only the birth of our baby girl gives us the strength to live this moment with some hope and happiness.

"We would like to thank the doctors and nurses for all their care and support. We are devastated at this loss and we kindly ask for privacy at this very difficult time.

"Our baby boy, you are our angel. We will always love you. Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodríguez."

Ronaldo had announced in a social media post last October that he and Rodríguez were expecting twins.

