GAA: Waterford open Munster Hurling Championship with win over Tipperary

Waterford opened their Munster Hurling Championship account with a win on Sunday.

They pulled away from Tipperary at the end to beat the Premier County 2-24 to 2-20.

Tipperary were ahead 1-12 to 0-11 when the second half was just under way. Mark Kehoe with the goal for the Premier County.

However, Waterford closed the gap after Michael Kiely and Dessie Hutichinson both found the back of the net.

After 60 minutes there was just a point between the teams.

A sharp sideline cut from Austin Gleeson helped the Deise edge ahead.

Extra time points from Shane McNulty, Patrick Curran and Hutchinson drove Waterford to come out ahead by four points.