Sunday Sport: Cork meet Limerick as Munster Hurling Championship begins

GAA

All Ireland senior hurling champions Limerick begin the defence of their Munster title against Cork at Páirc Uí Chaoimh this afternoon, with throw-in at 4pm.

That game match is preceded by today's other provincial round-robin game, pairing Waterford and Tipperary in the 2pm throw-in at Walsh Park.

In the football championships, London host Leitrim in their Connacht quarter-final in Ruislip from 2.30pm, while New York meet Sligo at Gaelic Park at 7.30pm Irish time.

Soccer

Chelsea and Crystal Palace face off in the second FA Cup semi-final at Wembley today.

Kick off is at 4.30pm and Liverpool await the winners in the final.

***

In the Premier League, struggling Burnley are away to West Ham, with Newcastle United at home to Leicester City, both games kicking-off at 2.15pm.

***

In the Scottish Cup semi-final, Old Firm rivals Celtic and Rangers meet at Hampden Park from 2pm.

***

Having kicked-off at 12.30pm, the Women's FA Cup semi-final between Arsenal and Chelsea is 0-0 at half-time.

Rugby

Munster's Heineken Champions Cup quarter-final against Toulouse in May is set to be played at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin as Thomond Park is unavailable due to an Ed Sheeran concert.

Meanwhile, Leinster will travel to Welford Road to face Leicester.

There is one last-16 tie to be decided, with Racing 92 taking a 22-9 lead into their match with Stade Francais in Paris this afternoon at 3.30pm.

Golf

Shane Lowry is one shot off the lead going into the final round of the RBC Heritage on the US PGA Tour in South Carolina.

A third round 65 has brought to him to 10 under par and in a tie for second, with Harold Varner the Third out in front on 11 under par.

Graeme McDowell is back on 5 under.

***

Stephanie Meadow finished in a tie for 18th on 1 under par at the Lotte Championship in Hawaii, 10 shots behind winner Hyo Joo Kim.

Leona Maguire ended in a tie for 48th.

Snooker

Ronnie O'Sullivan resumes his World Championship first round match against David Gilbert later, leading by 6 frames to 3 in Sheffield.

Horse racing

The Boylesports Gold Cup is the feature on day two of the Fairyhouse Easter Festival, going to post at 4.55pm. The first of seven races is off at 2pm.

There is also a meeting at Cork which got underway at 1.10pm.