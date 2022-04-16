Sat, 16 Apr, 2022 - 20:42

GAA: Tyrone begin successful defence of championship with win over Fermanagh

Conor Meyler and Liam Rafferty hit the net for the All-Ireland champions.
Tyrone have successfully begun the defence of their Ulster Senior Football title with a 2-17 to 2-10 away win against Fermanagh.

Fermanagh's two goals came late in the game from Josh Largo Ellis and Conall Jones. A scuffle followed soon after which saw Meyler get a straight red card.

He will now miss out on Tyrone's clash with Derry unless there is a successful appeal.

Following their loss, Fermanagh will now be competing for the new Tailteann Cup.

All counties from Division Three and Division Four in the league will contest the Tailteann Cup (unless any of these counties qualify for their provincial final), while counties from Division One and Division Two compete for the Sam Maguire as normal.

On the hurling side of things, Wexford and Galway played out a thrilling draw to kick off the Leinster Senior Hurling Championship.

Brian Cannon scored the goal early on for Galway, however, Wexford stayed within distance. Lee Chin scored four points in added time to leave it 1-19 a piece.

Kilkenny dominated Westmeath in their Leinster hurling clash, beating the Lake County by 5-23 to 1-19. TJ Reid, Michael Carey, Billy Ryan, Walter Walsh and James Maher scored the goals for the Cats.

In Parnell Park, Dublin claimed a hard fought win over Laois. The game ended 1-20 to 2-15.

In the Joe McDonagh Cup, there was late late drama as Antrim beat Offaly in added time. Both sides raised green flags in stoppage time with Antrim coming out on top 3-22 to 2-24.

Carlow have beat Meath by 4-30 to 0-17.Earlier, Down beat Kerry in their group game by 1-19 to 0-18.

