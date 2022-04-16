Saturday Sport: Munster and Ulster battle for last-eight, provincial championships begin

Rugby

Ulster and Munster are looking to join Leinster in the quarter-finals of the Champions Cup today.

Munster must overturn a five-point deficit against Exeter at Thomond Park at if they're to reach the last-eight, welcoming back Peter O’Mahony, Simon Zebo and Joey Carbery to their starting 15. The game has just got underway.

The countdown to #MUNvEXE is on!



Kick-off is coming up at 3pm, please download your tickets before arriving at Thomond Park to avoid any delays.



A crowd of around 21,000 is expected with tickets available online up to kick-off ⤵️#SUAF 🔴 — Munster Rugby (@Munsterrugby) April 16, 2022

Meanwhile, World Player of the Year Antoine Dupont is fit to start for Toulouse against Ulster this evening.

The French scrum-half has been struggling with illness but will captain the defending champions who trail Ulster by six-points from the first leg. Kick-off at Kingspan Stadium is at 8pm.

GAA

Fermanagh will be hoping to claim their first Ulster Football Championship win over Tyrone since 1982 this evening. Beginning their Ulster and All-Ireland title defence, Tyrone will travel to Brewster Park from the 6.30pm throw-in.

In the Leinster Hurling Championship, Wexford meet Galway at 4.30pm in Wexford Park, before Westmeath welcome Kilkenny to Cusack Park at 6pm, the same time as Dublin host Laois at Parnell Park.

⚠️ Patrons attending @FermanaghGAA v @TyroneGAALive in Enniskillen 6.30pm this evening, please note:



🔹No cash sales at the venue

🔹All tickets must be purchased in advance online & selected stores

🔹All patrons require a ticket



🎟️Buy here👉 https://t.co/lYbRdpWng5#Ulster2022 pic.twitter.com/Fgocd2Jy3F — Ulster GAA (@UlsterGAA) April 16, 2022

In the Joe McDonagh Cup, Carlow lead Meath at the break by 2-15 to 0-10. It's Antrim 1-8 Offaly 0-11 at half-time.

Earlier, Down beat Kerry in their group game by 1-19 to 0-18.

Soccer

Tottenham have slipped up in their race to reach the Champions League next season. Antonio Conte's side have been beaten late on by Brighton 1-0.

Leandro Trossard scored with the game heading towards stoppage time for the victory.

Fellow top-four chasers Arsenal have made the trip to Southampton in one of three games that are just kicking off.

Manchester United are hoping to get their push for European football back on track against bottom team Norwich at Old Trafford.

While relegation-threatened Watford are up against Brentford.

At 3.30pm, Manchester City take on Liverpool in the last four of the FA Cup - six days after the Premier League title contenders played out a thriller.

Golf

Patrick Cantlay is the man to catch on day three of golf's RBC Heritage.

He has a two-shot lead over the field in South Carolina at nine-under-par.

Shane Lowry will tee off at 5.15pm Irish time from four-under-par while Graeme McDowell is two-under-par after seven holes of his third round.

Stephanie Meadow is in a share of fourth place ahead of the final round of the Lotte Championship this evening.

Meadow will tee from six-under-par with Hyo Joo Kim holding a three shot lead at 10-under.

Leona Maguire is six-over-par after three rounds.

Snooker

Defending champion Mark Selby leads by three frames to two against Jamie Jones in their opening round match at the World Snooker Championship.

The first player to ten frames will advance at the Crucible.

Ronnie O'Sullivan goes up against David Gilbert in the afternoon session.