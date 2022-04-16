GAA: Route to All-Ireland Championships begins this weekend

Championship season is set to swing into action this weekend with the commencement of the provincial hurling and football tournaments.

It is a weekend packed with hurling as the Munster and Leinster championships get going.

Meanwhile, on the football side of the house, a preliminary round in the Ulster Football Championship and quarter-finals in the Connacht Football Championship will also feature.

There should be no shortage of @gaaleinster and @MunsterGAA SHC drama this weekend — The GAA (@officialgaa) April 15, 2022

This year's All Ireland Football Championship will be structured differently with the introduction of the Tailteann Cup.

The new football championship format is linked to the league, seeing all counties from Division Three and Division Four contest the Tailteann Cup (unless any of these counties qualify for their provincial final), while counties from Division One and Division Two compete for the Sam Maguire as normal.

However, preliminary rounds of the Tailteann Cup are not scheduled until the end of May.

Here are all the fixtures you need to know for this weekend...

Leinster Hurling Championship

Round one of the Leinster Hurling Championship will get underway on Saturday. Hurling fans are in for a treat with three fixtures scheduled.

First up, Wexford take on Galway at 4.30pm in Chadwicks Wexford Park. The game will be televised on Sky Sports Arena with coverage starting from 4pm.

At 6pm, Westmeath take on defending provincial champions, Kilkenny, in TEG Cusack Park, Mullingar, while the last game of the evening will see Dublin battle it out with Laois at 6.30pm in Parnell Park.

Munster Hurling Championship

In what will be an exciting Easter Sunday, round one of the Munster Hurling Championship commences with two games being televised.

Hot off the back of winning the Allianz Division 1 Hurling League, Waterford will host Tipperary at 2pm in Walsh Park. Coverage of the game will be on RTÉ 2 from 1pm.

In the afternoon, the rivalry between Cork and Limerick will be renewed when the teams face off at 4pm in Páirc Uí Chaoimh. The repeat fixture of the 2021 All-Ireland Hurling Championship decider can be watched live on RTÉ 2 with coverage starting at 3.45pm.

Team announcement info: The Cork Senior Hurling team to play Limerick will be announced Saturday 16th April @ 8:00pm.#SportsDirectIreland #BorntoPlay @PaircUiCha0imh pic.twitter.com/llT4VmeCON — Cork GAA (@OfficialCorkGAA) April 15, 2022

Ulster Football Championship

In what will be the only senior provincial football game on Saturday, Fermanagh will host All-Ireland champions Tyrone at Brewster Park.

The preliminary round of the championship will get underway at 6.30pm. Coverage of the game can be watched on Sky Sports Arena from 6.15pm.

Connacht Football Championship

Teams will be one step closer to the JJ Nestor Cup after the two championship quarter-finals this Sunday.

In the first game, Leitrim are set to travel across the channel to challenge London at 2.30pm in McGovern Park, Ruislip.

Next up, Sligo will be flying stateside to face New York in Gaelic Park. The match up will throw-in at 7.30pm and can be watched on GAAGO.