James Cox

UEFA has rearranged the Republic of Ireland’s Nations League programme to accommodate Ukraine’s World Cup play-off.

Ireland were due to host Ukraine on June 4th, but instead they’ll be away to Armenia on that date.

Ukraine will then visit the Aviva Stadium on June 8th, with Scotland in Dublin three days later.

A busy June concludes on the 14th with the return fixture against Ukraine at a yet-to-be determined venue.