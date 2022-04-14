Thu, 14 Apr, 2022 - 16:47

TV Guide: What sport is on television this Easter weekend?

The GAA championship returns this weekend with a plethora of football and hurling games to chose from.
Kenneth Fox

The All-Ireland senior GAA championships return this Easter weekend with a mix of football and hurling action.

Meanwhile in rugby, the second leg of Heineken Champions Cup fixtures also take place this weekend with Leinster facing Connacht at the Aviva and Munster taking on Exeter at Thomond Park.

Here is what sport is on the television this weekend:

Friday, April 15th

Super Rugby 8:00am, Sky Sports Main Event

Australian Rules football 10:30am, BT Sport 1

Golf RBC Heritage, 12:00pm, Sky Sports Gold

EFL Championship, 12:30pm, Sky Sports Football

Super Rugby, 4:30pm, Sky Sports Main Event

Champions Cup, Leinster vs Connacht, BT Sport 1, 17:30pm

Saturday, April 16th 

Golf, RBC Heritage 8:00am, Sky Sports Golf

Premier League, Tottenham vs Brighton 12:30pm, BT Sport 1

Champions Cup, Harlequins vs Montpellier 12:30pm, BT Sport 2

Champions Cup, Munster vs Exeter Chiefs 3:00pm, BT Sport 2

Leinster Senior Hurling Championship, Wexford vs Galway 16:30pm, Sky Sports Arena

Champions Cup, Leicester Tigers vs Clermont 17:30pm, BT Sport 2

Ulster GAA Football Senior Championship, Fermanagh vs Tyrone 6:30pm, Sky Sports Arena

Boxing, Cunningham vs Couvior, 7:00pm, BT Sport 1

Champions Cup, Ulster Rugby vs Toulouse 20:00pm, BT Sport 2

UFC Fight Night, 1:30am, BT Sport 2

Sunday, April 17th

Munster GAA Hurling Senior Championship, Waterford vs Tipperary 2:00pm, RTÉ 2

Premier League, Leicester vs Newcastle United 2:15pm, Sky Sports

Champions Cup, Racing 92 vs Stade Francais 3:30pm, BT Sport 2

Munster GAA Hurling Senior Championship, Cork vs Limerick 4:00pm, RTÉ 2

Golf RBC Heritage 18:00pm, Sky Sports Golf

