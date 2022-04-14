Thu, 14 Apr, 2022 - 12:51

Former darts world champion Ted Hankey admits sexual assault of woman

Hankey, 54, appeared at Warrington Magistrates’ Court on Thursday.
By Eleanor Barlow, PA

Former world darts champion Ted Hankey has admitted sexually assaulting a woman.

Hankey, 54, appeared at Warrington Magistrates’ Court in the UK on Thursday.

He spoke to confirm his name, age and address and pleaded guilty to the charge.

Ted Hankey and his solicitor Sam Fixter
Former world darts champion Ted Hankey and his solicitor Sam Fixter arriving at Warrington Magistrates’ Court (Eleanor Barlow/PA)

The court heard he was charged with intentionally touching a woman over the age of 16 on September 10th last year.

Jonathan Wilkinson, prosecuting, said the victim was under 18.

District Judge Nicholas Sanders said the case would be sent to Chester Crown Court, where Hankey will be sentenced on May 12th.

He told Hankey he would become subject to notification requirements and should report to a local police station as he granted him conditional bail.

The hearing lasted about 10 minutes.

The charge relates to an incident in Crewe, Cheshire.

Ted Hankey
Hankey is a former BDO world champion (PA)

Hankey, of Wendover Grove, Berry Hill, Stoke-on-Trent, arrived at court with a black snood pulled up to cover the lower half of his face.

The darts player, whose nickname is The Count, is a two-time world champion.

He first qualified for the BDO World Championship in 1998 and went on to win in 2000 and 2009.

If you have been affected by any of the issues raised in this article, you can call the national 24-hour Rape Crisis Helpline at 1800 77 8888, access text service and webchat options at drcc.ie/services/helpline/, or visit Rape Crisis Help. 

In the case of an emergency, always dial 999/112. 

