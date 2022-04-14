Tiger Woods set to play in JP McManus Pro-Am at Adare Manor

Tiger Woods is set to play in the JP McManus Pro-Am at Adare Manor this July.

The news comes following Woods' return to competitive golf at last weekend’s Masters.

The Pro-Am is a fundraising event that supports charitable organisations in the mid-west region of Ireland. This year will be Woods’ fourth appearance at the fundraiser.

The 15-time Major champion will join players including Rory McIlroy, Collin Morikawa, Jon Rahm, Justin Thomas, Leona Maguire, Dustin Johnson and Bryson DeChambeau at the event.

Tournament host, JP McManus, expressed his delight at the news: “Tiger has been a great friend and avid supporter of the Pro-Am for a very long time, and we are absolutely thrilled he has committed to play once again in the tournament.

“His presence at Adare Manor will undoubtedly bring huge excitement to the thousands of spectators, and we are very grateful to him for giving up his free time to be with us.

“We’d also like to sincerely thank all our players, the DP World Tour, volunteers, and ticket cap holders for their continued support of the event as we endeavour to raise vital funds for charities in the region.”

Meanwhile, organisers have also announced a ticket tender for the sold-out event, with 100 tickets on offer at a minimum of €250 per ticket.