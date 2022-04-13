Wed, 13 Apr, 2022 - 13:19

Antonio Conte set to be in Tottenham dugout despite positive Covid test

Spurs expect the Italian to be symptom-free in time for Saturday’s lunchtime kick-off at home to Brighton.
By PA Sport Staff

Tottenham manager Antonio Conte is expected to take charge of Saturday’s match against Brighton despite testing positive for Covid-19.

Conte tested positive at the weekend and has been “appropriately distancing” to avoid spreading the virus, according to the Premier League side.

Conte’s pre-match press conference will now take place on Thursday via Zoom, rather than in-person at the club’s Hotspur Way training ground in Enfield.

Tottenham are currently fourth in the table following a run of four straight wins, the most recent a 4-0 victory at Aston Villa on Saturday.

