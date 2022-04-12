Tue, 12 Apr, 2022 - 22:06

Ireland denied famous win in Sweden by late equaliser

Katie McCabe put the Republic ahead in the 44th minute
Ireland denied famous win in Sweden by late equaliser

PA Sport Staff

The Republic of Ireland were denied a famous win in Sweden 11 minutes from time as the sides settled for a 1-1 draw in their Women’s World Cup qualifier.

Sweden, second in FIFA’s world rankings, have blazed a trail in Group A, scoring 26 and conceding only once in their previous six matches, but they fell behind on the stroke of half-time in Gothenburg.

Katie McCabe put the Republic ahead in the 44th minute with a left-foot shot that took a sizeable deflection off a Sweden defender and the visitors had to weather some intense pressure thereafter.

Sweden had 78 per cent possession and 20 shots at goal – although only four on target – and they drew level when Real Madrid’s Kosovare Asllani chested down a pass from Olivia Schough before beating Republic goalkeeper Courtney Brosnan.

Sweden’s 100 per cent record in the group therefore came to an end and their lead was cut to nine points after Finland defeated Georgia 6-0 to leapfrog the Republic into second place.

More in this section

Erik ten Hag reportedly reaches agreement to become Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag reportedly reaches agreement to become Manchester United boss
Atletico Madrid handed partial stadium closure for Manchester City clash Atletico Madrid handed partial stadium closure for Manchester City clash
Man Utd fans set to begin ‘constant, peaceful’ protests against Glazer ownership Man Utd fans set to begin ‘constant, peaceful’ protests against Glazer ownership
Ireland wing Robert Baloucoune signs new three-year Ulster deal

Ireland wing Robert Baloucoune signs new three-year Ulster deal

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

“We all deserve a good party after these past few years!” “We all deserve a good party after these past few years!”
Fancy a half-price 'March makeover' for your bathroom? Fancy a half-price 'March makeover' for your bathroom?
Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more