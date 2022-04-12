Ireland denied famous win in Sweden by late equaliser

Sweden, second in FIFA’s world rankings, have blazed a trail in Group A, scoring 26 and conceding only once in their previous six matches, but they fell behind on the stroke of half-time in Gothenburg.

Katie McCabe put the Republic ahead in the 44th minute with a left-foot shot that took a sizeable deflection off a Sweden defender and the visitors had to weather some intense pressure thereafter.

Sweden had 78 per cent possession and 20 shots at goal – although only four on target – and they drew level when Real Madrid’s Kosovare Asllani chested down a pass from Olivia Schough before beating Republic goalkeeper Courtney Brosnan.

Sweden’s 100 per cent record in the group therefore came to an end and their lead was cut to nine points after Finland defeated Georgia 6-0 to leapfrog the Republic into second place.