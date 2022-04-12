Tue, 12 Apr, 2022 - 07:37

Man City ready to trigger £50m release clause for Mikel Merino

The 25-year-old former Newcastle player has impressed for Real Sociedad.
Man City ready to trigger £50m release clause for Mikel Merino

By PA Sport Staff

Manchester City have decided to trigger a £50million (€59 million) release clause for Real Sociedad midfielder Mikel Merino, according to the Manchester Evening News.

The 25-year-old former Newcastle player has impressed while playing in LaLiga enough that City are reportedly willing to pay the sizeable transfer fee.

Aston Villa’s 29-year-old striker Danny Ings may be offered to Brighton as part of a deal for midfielder Yves Bissouma, according to the Daily Mirror. The 25-year-old Bissouma has drawn the eye of Steven Gerrard in his mission to rebuild Villa’s squad.

Danny Ings
Aston Villa striker Danny Ings may be offered to Brighton as part of a deal for Yves Bissouma (Isaac Parkin/PA)

Manchester United are looking to bring in former striker Robin van Persie as an assistant coach at Old Trafford if they secure Ajax boss Erik ten Hag as their new manager, according to the Daily Mail. Van Persie, 38, is currently assistant coach at Feyenoord  and has reportedly been contacted despite talks with Ten Hag still ongoing.

Social media round-up

Players to watch

Paul Pogba: Paris St Germain have labelled the 29-year-old Manchester United midfielder a top priority, according to French publication Footmercato.

Ruben Neves: Sky Sports reports the 25-year-old Wolves midfielder is being targeted by Arsenal.

More in this section

Rory McIlroy urged to find consistency at majors after impressive Masters Sunday Rory McIlroy urged to find consistency at majors after impressive Masters Sunday
Ireland wing Robert Baloucoune signs new three-year Ulster deal Ireland wing Robert Baloucoune signs new three-year Ulster deal
Sunday sports: Ireland beat Italy in the Six Nations, Meath capture Division One title Sunday sports: Ireland beat Italy in the Six Nations, Meath capture Division One title
Atletico Madrid handed partial stadium closure for Manchester City clash

Atletico Madrid handed partial stadium closure for Manchester City clash

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

“We all deserve a good party after these past few years!” “We all deserve a good party after these past few years!”
Fancy a half-price 'March makeover' for your bathroom? Fancy a half-price 'March makeover' for your bathroom?
Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more