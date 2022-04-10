Sunday sports: Liverpool face defending champions Manchester City, Masters day four

Formula One

Ferrari driver Charles LeClerc won the Australian Grand Prix in Melbourne this morning.

The Monaco based driver capitalised on the retirement of world champion Max Verstappen to finish in front of the checkered flag.

Red Bull's Sergio Perez was second with George Russell in third and Lewis Hamilton back in fourth.

Golf

World number one Scottie Scheffler will take a 3-shot lead into the final round of the Masters at Augusta.

He carded a 1-under-par round of 71 last night to move to 9-under-par.

Australian Cameron Smith is next on 6-under-par.

Korea's Sungjae Im is on 4-under, with Ireland's Shane Lowry in a tie for fourth on 2-under alongside Charl Schwartzel.

Rory McIlroy is in a tie for ninth place on 1-over, while Tiger Woods is 7-over-par.

Soccer

The Premier League's top two clash in what could be a title decider this afternoon.

Liverpool travel to defending champions Manchester City with the hosts just one point clear at the top of the table. Kick-off at the Etihad is at 4.30pm.

Elsewhere today, West Ham United can go level on points with fifth placed Arsenal with a win away at Brentford.

Norwich need a win keep up their hopes of surviving relegation. They're at home to Burnley.

And Leicester City face Crystal Palace at the King Power Stadium.

It's been a disappointing campaign for the Foxes so far and their only realistic chance of qualifying for Europe next season will be by winning the Europa Conference League.

There's one game in the EFL Championship.

Fulham will have to wait for another week at least to seal their return to the Premier League.

Nottingham Forest's 2-0 win over Birmingham yesterday means Marco Silva's side can't secure promotion by beating Coventry today. Kick off is at 3pm.

Rangers will be looking to close the gap on Celtic at the top of the Scottish Premiership this afternoon.

The Gers sit 9 points behind their Glasgow neighbours ahead of their clash with St Mirren at Noon.

GAA

The Lidl Ladies Football National League champions will be decided this afternoon.

Armagh come up against Kerry in the Division 2 decider at 2pm while at 4pm Donegal battle it out with All Ireland champions Meath.

The Christy Ring Cup gets underway this afternoon with two first round matches.

Derry play host to Wicklow at 1pm while Kildare are away to Mayo at the same time.

In the Nicky Rackard Cup, it's Warwickshire vs Tyrone at 12.30pm, while at 2pm Armagh take on Roscommon, and it's Fermanagh against Donegal.

Rugby

Ireland will look once again to pick up their first win of the TikTok Women's Six Nations this evening.

They're at home to Italy in round 3 with kick-off at Musgrave Park at 5pm.

Before that, Scotland face France at 1pm.