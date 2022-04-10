Sun, 10 Apr, 2022 - 08:11

Cristiano Ronaldo says sorry following incident after Man Utd’s loss at Everton

The striker appeared to knock a phone out of an Everton supporter’s hand and onto the ground as he walked off towards the tunnel.
Cristiano Ronaldo says sorry following incident after Man Utd’s loss at Everton

By PA Sport Staff

Cristiano Ronaldo has apologised for his “outburst” while leaving the pitch after Manchester United’s defeat at Everton, when he appeared to knock a mobile phone out of a supporter’s hand.

Ronaldo had returned to United’s starting line-up and played the full 90 minutes of the 1-0 defeat at Goodison Park.

Following the match, footage on social media emerged which appeared to show the Portugal forward knocking a phone out of an Everton supporter’s hand and onto the ground as he walked off towards the tunnel.


Later on Saturday evening, Ronaldo posted a statement on his personal Instagram account to apologise – and also invited the supporter to watch a game at Old Trafford “as a sign of fair-play and sportsmanship”.

“It’s never easy to deal with emotions in difficult moments such as the one we are facing,” Ronaldo said.

“Nevertheless, we always have to be respectful, patient and set the example for all the youngsters who love the beautiful game.

“I would like to apologise for my outburst and, if possible, I would like to invite this supporter to watch a game at Old Trafford as a sign of fair-play and sportsmanship.”

Manchester United confirmed the club were aware of the matter.

A club spokesperson said in a statement: “We are aware of an alleged incident after today’s game at Everton and the club will cooperate with any police inquiries.”

More in this section

Everton boost their survival hopes with victory over Manchester United Everton boost their survival hopes with victory over Manchester United
‘I’ve had a good run’ – Neil Warnock announces managerial retirement ‘I’ve had a good run’ – Neil Warnock announces managerial retirement
Chris Wood penalty enough as Newcastle edge Wolves to boost survival hopes Chris Wood penalty enough as Newcastle edge Wolves to boost survival hopes
Saturday sports: Masters day three kicks off with Lowry in second place

Saturday sports: Masters day three kicks off with Lowry in second place

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

“We all deserve a good party after these past few years!” “We all deserve a good party after these past few years!”
Fancy a half-price 'March makeover' for your bathroom? Fancy a half-price 'March makeover' for your bathroom?
Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more