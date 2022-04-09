Saturday sports: Munster face Exeter, Blackmore to chase Grand National win

Golf

A near flawless second round of 68 has propelled Shane Lowry into the role of genuine contender at the Masters.

The Offaly golfer will go into the weekend right in the mix in a share of second place on three-under par.

World number one Scottie Scheffler has a commanding five-shot lead at eight-under-par at the midway point of the major.

Former champions Charl Schwartzel and Hideki Matsuyama, and first round leader Sungjae Im are alongside Lowry on three-under.

Rory McIlroy has plenty of work to do to maintain any hope of a first green jacket this weekend - he’s two-over par.

Seamus Power made the cut on four-over but Padraig Harrington didn't make it through to the weekend.

Rugby

Leinster will take a five-point lead into the second leg of their Heineken Champions Cup last-16 tie with Connacht.

James Lowe scored a pair of first-half tries in a 26-points to 21 win at the Sportsground on Friday night. They’ll meet again on Friday at the Aviva.

Munster are without Peter O’Mahony, Joey Carbery, Tadhg Beirne and Gavin Coombes for their first leg away to Exeter. The game is due to start at 5.30pm at Sandy Park.

Meanwhile, Ben Moxham makes a first European start for Ulster as they play Toulouse in France at 3.15pm.

Soccer

Frank Lampard said he’s fully aware his job is on the line ahead of this afternoon’s Premier League meeting with Manchester United.

Everton have won just six of a possible 18 points since Lampard took the job, and they go into the lunchtime kick-off just a point above the relegation zone.

The battle for the top-4 takes centre stage after that, with Arsenal at home to Brighton at 3pm, and Tottenham away to Aston Villa from 5.30pm.

Elsewhere, Chelsea go to Southampton, and Watford play Leeds.

Racing

After becoming the first woman to ride a Grand National winner last year, Rachael Blackmore attempts to repeat the trick this evening.

Once again she’ll be on board Minella Times in the Aintree Grand National.

Since World War II, only Tiger Roll and Red Rum have won back to back Nationals.

The big race is underway at 5.15pm.

GAA

It's Littlewoods Ireland Camogie League finals day at Croke Park.

First up, it’s the Division 2 decider between Antrim and Wexford.

Then at 7pm, Galway look for a second Division 1 title in three campaigns when they play Cork.

Offaly and Limerick engage in the Division 1 relegation playoff at Moneygall from 2pm.

While the Division 2 relegation playoff pits Kildare against Tipperary in Stradbally.