Fri, 08 Apr, 2022 - 22:39

League of Ireland: Late goal provides win for Shamrock Rovers at Shelbourne

It was a night of late goals in the SSE Airtricity Premier Division
It was a night of late goals in the SSE Airtricity Premier Division.

Aaron Greene’s long-range effort a minute from time gave Shamrock Rovers a 2-1 win away to Shelbourne. The victory moves Rovers to within three points of leaders Derry City.

St Pat’s meanwhile dropped two more points in the title race as they were held to a goalless draw by Dundalk at Richmond Park.

Elsewhere, Dean Williams struck late for Drogheda to deny Bohemians all three points at Head in the Game Park, with 1-1 the final score there.

In the First Division, two second half goals from Phoenix Patterson helped Waterford to a 4-0 win away to Cobh Ramblers.

Bray Wanderers and Treaty United finished goalless at the Carlisle Grounds.

