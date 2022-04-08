Fri, 08 Apr, 2022 - 17:46

Mohamed Salah promises ‘sensitive’ contract talks will not hurt title challenge

The Egypt forward is involved in diccussions with Liverpool with 16 months remaining on his current deal at Anfield.
Mohamed Salah promises ‘sensitive’ contract talks will not hurt title challenge

By PA Sport Staff

Mohamed Salah has described his ongoing contract talks as a “sensitive situation” but says they will not detract from his bid to help Liverpool reclaim the Premier League crown.

The Egypt star has 16 months remaining on his current deal and negotiations are ongoing as he reportedly holds out for a deal that would make him the top-flight’s top earner.

But ahead of Sunday’s clash with rivals Manchester City which could go a long way to deciding this season’s champions, Salah sought to play down the potential distraction.

Brighton and Hove Albion v Liverpool – Premier League – AMEX Stadium
Mohamed Salah says his current contract is a “sensitive issue” (Nick Potts/PA)

Salah told Sky Sports News: “There are many things that people don’t know about it – I can’t be selfish and talk about my situation (because) we are in the most important situation that is coming for the team.

“I’ve said many times what I want but I can’t really go deep into the contract now because it is a sensitive situation.

“I can’t go in the news and talk about the contract now, I am just focused on the team. That is the most important thing for me, (being) focused to win trophies and I’m just giving everything for the club.”

More in this section

UEFA continues talks on Russia’s European bid but approves sustainability rules UEFA continues talks on Russia’s European bid but approves sustainability rules
Jewellery ban the least of Lewis Hamilton’s concerns as Mercedes struggle again Jewellery ban the least of Lewis Hamilton’s concerns as Mercedes struggle again
West Ham battle to Lyon draw after losing Aaron Cresswell to first-half red card West Ham battle to Lyon draw after losing Aaron Cresswell to first-half red card
Pep Guardiola: Jurgen Klopp is the biggest rival in my managerial career

Pep Guardiola: Jurgen Klopp is the biggest rival in my managerial career

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

“We all deserve a good party after these past few years!” “We all deserve a good party after these past few years!”
Fancy a half-price 'March makeover' for your bathroom? Fancy a half-price 'March makeover' for your bathroom?
Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more