Fri, 08 Apr, 2022 - 15:37

Champions Cup preview: Where to watch the Irish provinces this weekend

All four Irish provinces are playing this weekend with Leinster and Connacht facing each other on Friday night.
Champions Cup preview: Where to watch the Irish provinces this weekend

Kenneth Fox

While the format of the Champions Cup might have changed this year – with a two legged round of 16 stage – all four Irish provinces are in action this weekend.

Connacht and Leinster kick things off on Friday night at The Sportsground in Galway. Johnny Sexton returns to captain the Leinster side as his opposite number 10 Jack Carty captains his own side,

The second leg at the Aviva Stadium will take place on Friday, April 15th.

What time is Connacht vs Leinster on at?

The match kicks off tonight at 8pm at The Sportsground.

Where can I watch the game?

The match will be televised on BT Sport 1 with coverage starting at 7:15pm.

Munster meanwhile face a tough task away against Exeter at Sandy Park on Saturday.

They will be without a number of key players such as Peter O'Mahony, Gavin Coombes, David Kilcoyne and Joey Carbery.

What time is Munster vs Exeter?

The match will kick off at 5:30pm on Saturday evening.

Where can I watch the game?

The game will be broadcast on BT Sport 3 with coverage starting at 5:15pm.

Ulster are faced with a difficult two legged tie against reigning champions Toulouse.

Iain Henderson captains a side who hope to be in a good position heading into the second leg at the Kingspan next weekend.

What time is Ulster vs Toulouse?

The game kicks off at 3:15 pm Irish time at the Stadium de Toulouse.

Where can I watch the game?

It will be shown on BT Sport 3 with coverage at 3pm

 

More in this section

Pep Guardiola: Jurgen Klopp is the biggest rival in my managerial career Pep Guardiola: Jurgen Klopp is the biggest rival in my managerial career
Former Ireland player Sean O'Brien to retire from rugby at end of season Former Ireland player Sean O'Brien to retire from rugby at end of season
West Ham battle to Lyon draw after losing Aaron Cresswell to first-half red card West Ham battle to Lyon draw after losing Aaron Cresswell to first-half red card
Jewellery ban the least of Lewis Hamilton’s concerns as Mercedes struggle again

Jewellery ban the least of Lewis Hamilton’s concerns as Mercedes struggle again

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

“We all deserve a good party after these past few years!” “We all deserve a good party after these past few years!”
Fancy a half-price 'March makeover' for your bathroom? Fancy a half-price 'March makeover' for your bathroom?
Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more