Champions Cup preview: Where to watch the Irish provinces this weekend

Kenneth Fox

While the format of the Champions Cup might have changed this year – with a two legged round of 16 stage – all four Irish provinces are in action this weekend.

Connacht and Leinster kick things off on Friday night at The Sportsground in Galway. Johnny Sexton returns to captain the Leinster side as his opposite number 10 Jack Carty captains his own side,

The second leg at the Aviva Stadium will take place on Friday, April 15th.

What time is Connacht vs Leinster on at?

The match kicks off tonight at 8pm at The Sportsground.

Where can I watch the game?

The match will be televised on BT Sport 1 with coverage starting at 7:15pm.

Munster meanwhile face a tough task away against Exeter at Sandy Park on Saturday.

Here is your Munster team for the big game in Exeter tomorrow evening 💪#EXEvMUN #SUAF 🔴 — Munster Rugby (@Munsterrugby) April 8, 2022

They will be without a number of key players such as Peter O'Mahony, Gavin Coombes, David Kilcoyne and Joey Carbery.

What time is Munster vs Exeter?

The match will kick off at 5:30pm on Saturday evening.

Where can I watch the game?

The game will be broadcast on BT Sport 3 with coverage starting at 5:15pm.

Ulster are faced with a difficult two legged tie against reigning champions Toulouse.

Iain Henderson captains a side who hope to be in a good position heading into the second leg at the Kingspan next weekend.

What time is Ulster vs Toulouse?

The game kicks off at 3:15 pm Irish time at the Stadium de Toulouse.

🗞 𝙏𝙚𝙖𝙢 𝘼𝙣𝙣𝙤𝙪𝙣𝙘𝙚𝙢𝙚𝙣𝙩



Here is your Ulster team to take on @StadeToulousain at Le Stadium de Toulouse tomorrow afternoon in the #HeinekenChampionsCup Round of 16 first leg 🤩



Full story ➡️ https://t.co/0ndcqBCg6G #TOUvULS #SUFTUM ⚪️🔴 pic.twitter.com/DDxFxNJRVY — Ulster Rugby (@UlsterRugby) April 8, 2022

Where can I watch the game?

It will be shown on BT Sport 3 with coverage at 3pm