Masters and County Championship get under way – Thursday’s sporting social

By PA Sport Staff
Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.
Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from April 7th.
Football
Sonny swung.
🏌️♂️ Late entry for #TheMasters... pic.twitter.com/wEp3YcldeT
— Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) April 7, 2022
Gareth Bale celebrated Real Madrid’s victory over Chelsea.
💪🏼 @ChampionsLeague pic.twitter.com/nGOFhTKf2m
— Gareth Bale (@GarethBale11) April 6, 2022
Chelsea still had hope.
Extremely disappointing night. But there’s still 90 more mins to play for! pic.twitter.com/adHPY4rFTz
— Kai Havertz (@kaihavertz29) April 7, 2022
Disappointing night but the battle ain’t over yet 👊🏾 #Hustle #AlwasyBelieve #UCL pic.twitter.com/ff4Z8Ncamd
— Antonio Rüdiger (@ToniRuediger) April 7, 2022
Bastian Schweinsteiger was pumping iron.
Morning routine✔️ pic.twitter.com/9K2Cummnzs
— Bastian Schweinsteiger (@BSchweinsteiger) April 7, 2022
A big day for John Terry.
When I retired I set myself a target to get down to scratch and today I achieved it. 🏌🏻♂️
Not the most exciting post but one I’m personally pleased with. 💙 pic.twitter.com/WD6rOkBaqq
— John Terry (@JohnTerry26) April 7, 2022
Jamie and Harry were in the Spanish capital.
Golf
Tom Watson took up his role as honorary starter for the first time as The Masters got under way.
With 15 top-10 Masters finishes and a legacy that will last a lifetime, Tom Watson joins the Honorary Starters. #theMasters pic.twitter.com/AXMu9McRop
— The Masters (@TheMasters) April 7, 2022
Tiger Woods was back in action.
Tiger Woods begins his 24th Masters with a par on the first. #themasters pic.twitter.com/gTva7ZznsP
— The Masters (@TheMasters) April 7, 2022
The Par 3 Contest was a family affair.
Rain cut Sammy’s caddie debut short but he looked the part! @TheMasters pic.twitter.com/XGHRqbvYFi
— Jordan Spieth (@JordanSpieth) April 7, 2022
Fun two holes @TheMasters #par3 with some great people!! @webbsimpson1 @tonyfinaugolf … and our 12 kids 😳
Looks a little different than 10 years ago… shout-out to @dennyhamlin 👇🏻#masters #nascar #wednesday pic.twitter.com/LQG9QPYweK
— bubba watson (@bubbawatson) April 7, 2022
Jason Kokrak hit the first ace of the event.
ACE!!! ♠️⛳️ #TheMasters @themasters pic.twitter.com/V138eBjeyi
— Jason Kokrak (@jaykokrak) April 7, 2022
Cricket
The county season started again.
The County Championship starts today. Remember skippers, win the toss, bat first, bowled out for 160 by tea, opposition 90-1, blame the bowlers 👍👍😁 ps Personally very sad to see two divisions back instead of the 3 conferences that was way more exciting
— Graeme Swann (@Swannyg66) April 7, 2022
Wishing all players and teams a wonderful season and best of luck. #CountyCricket
— Rikki Clarke (@RikkiClarke81) April 7, 2022
Stephen Eskinazi scored the first hundred of the new season.
2022's first century-maker: @seskinazi 💯 #LVCountyChamp LIVE: https://t.co/lBNsyROYqg pic.twitter.com/XrowX54SNa
— LV= Insurance County Championship (@CountyChamp) April 7, 2022
Virat Kohli was getting it done in the gym.
Keep the grind on. pic.twitter.com/mxMQU2pLe4
— Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) April 7, 2022
Formula One
Formula One drivers were delighted to return Down Under.
Thank you for the warm welcome fans, great to be back here after such a long time 📍🇦🇺 pic.twitter.com/0872TtJL94
— Max Verstappen (@Max33Verstappen) April 7, 2022
Feels good to be back 🇦🇺 pic.twitter.com/o3R1EotFp8
— Lando Norris (@LandoNorris) April 7, 2022
Mick Schumacher took to the waves.
Surf's up! 🏄♂️🤙#HaasF1 pic.twitter.com/TeXxu3MTt1
— Haas F1 Team (@HaasF1Team) April 7, 2022
Rugby League
Sonny Bill Williams was in the gym.
Getting that Late night Ramadan workout in 🥊❤️🤲🏾 pic.twitter.com/m2RSBuGo3P
— Sonny Bill Williams (@SonnyBWilliams) April 7, 2022
Darts
MVG was pleased to be in Leeds.
Great to be back in Leeds as it is one of the loudest arenas we play in. A little different for me this evening as Gary isn’t here. But the focus is the same. Thank you for all the messages. Now it is time to do my job again 👊🏻💚 @Winmau @KeukenConc @ModusDarts180 pic.twitter.com/JbIT1Ot3ub
— Michael Van Gerwen (@MvG180) April 7, 2022