Thu, 07 Apr, 2022 - 15:26

Serena Williams’ coach Patrick Mouratoglou to work with Simona Halep

Williams is currently on the sidelines due to injury.
Serena Williams’ coach Patrick Mouratoglou to work with Simona Halep

By PA Sport Staff

Former world number one Simona Halep has acquired the services of Serena Williams’ coach Patrick Mouratoglou.

Frenchman Mouratoglou says he accepted Halep’s offer to mentor her full time after receiving the approval of Williams, who he has coached for the last 10 years.

Williams is currently on the sidelines due to injury.

Mouratoglou, who has mentored several top players such as Stefanos Tsitsipas and Coco Gauff, will take up his new role with the Romanian on Tour in Madrid in May.

“In the last eight months I realised how much I’ve missed coaching,” Mouratoglou said on Twitter. “It is the passion of my life and I still feel I have so much to give.

“Simona came to the Mouratoglou Academy before Indian Wells for a training block. I swung by at a few of her practices, watched her train.

“At the end of the week, she asked me if I was available to coach her. I have the highest respect for her but it was out of the question at the time.

“A few weeks later, I had a conversation with Serena and the door opened for me, at least short term, to work with someone else.”

The 30-year-old Halep, who was Wimbledon champion in 2019, announced her split with long-time coach Darren Cahill last September. She is now ranked 20 in the world.

More in this section

Everton need to use hurt of late loss to Burnley in survival bid – Frank Lampard Everton need to use hurt of late loss to Burnley in survival bid – Frank Lampard
Masters start delayed by half an hour due to bad weather at Augusta Masters start delayed by half an hour due to bad weather at Augusta
Diego Maradona’s ‘Hand of God’ shirt expected to fetch £4million at auction Diego Maradona’s ‘Hand of God’ shirt expected to fetch £4million at auction
Danjuma gives Villarreal first-leg advantage over Bayern Munich

Danjuma gives Villarreal first-leg advantage over Bayern Munich

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

“We all deserve a good party after these past few years!” “We all deserve a good party after these past few years!”
Fancy a half-price 'March makeover' for your bathroom? Fancy a half-price 'March makeover' for your bathroom?
Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more