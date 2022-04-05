Tue, 05 Apr, 2022 - 20:24

Russian Football Union withdraws appeal against FIFA ban

The Court of Arbitration for Sport confirmed the appeal had been dropped.
Russian Football Union withdraws appeal against FIFA ban

By PA Sport Staff

The Russian Football Union has withdrawn its appeal against FIFA’s decision to throw Russia out of the World Cup following the country’s invasion of Ukraine.

Russian clubs and national teams are currently suspended by the world governing body, as well as European body UEFA, meaning Russia were not allowed to play their World Cup play-off semi-final against Poland last month.

Poland, along with Sweden and the Czech Republic, who contested the other semi-final in the same qualification path, had all refused to play against Russia. A number of other countries, including England, had also said they would boycott matches against Russia.

Poland reached the World Cup last week after beating Sweden in a play-off
Poland reached the World Cup last week after beating Sweden in a play-off (Czarek Sokolowski/AP)

Poland were given a bye to the play-off final, where they beat Sweden to book their place in Qatar later this year.

The RFU took its case to the Court of Arbitration for Sport, but CAS said on Tuesday that the appeal against the ban was withdrawn on March 30.

“This procedure will be terminated shortly,” CAS added in a statement.

However, the RFU is standing by its appeal against the ban on Russian teams in UEFA competitions.

Spartak Moscow were thrown out of the Europa League, while the country’s under-21s side have been expelled from competition and their women’s team are banned from Euro 2022 this summer.

A date for the appeal has yet to be set, with a panel of arbitrators currently being put together.

More in this section

Patrick Vieira’s Crystal Palace beat former club Arsenal to dent top-four hopes Patrick Vieira’s Crystal Palace beat former club Arsenal to dent top-four hopes
Hideki Matsuyama hopeful of being fully fit for Masters defence Hideki Matsuyama hopeful of being fully fit for Masters defence
Louis Van Gaal gets support from football world after prostate cancer diagnosis Louis Van Gaal gets support from football world after prostate cancer diagnosis
Six clubs battling for final two top-four spots in Premier League run-in

Six clubs battling for final two top-four spots in Premier League run-in

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

“We all deserve a good party after these past few years!” “We all deserve a good party after these past few years!”
Fancy a half-price 'March makeover' for your bathroom? Fancy a half-price 'March makeover' for your bathroom?
Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more