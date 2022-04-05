Arsenal’s top-four hopes dealt blow as Kieran Tierney could miss rest of season

By PA Sport Staff

Arsenal’s hopes of securing Champions League football have suffered a blow with confirmation that Kieran Tierney is expected to miss the rest of the season through injury.

The Scotland international requires surgery on his left knee after meeting with a specialist on Tuesday and he will have the procedure in the coming days.

Tierney’s absence will be a big miss for the Gunners, who lost 3-0 to Crystal Palace on Monday. His replacement Nuno Tavares was substituted at half-time.

The 24-year-old sustained the injury in training last Thursday, having returned back from international duty with Scotland, and it remains to be seen whether he will return to fitness in time for the World Cup play-offs in June.

A club statement read: “Kieran felt discomfort after a training session on Thursday, March 31. Further assessments and scans have confirmed that Kieran has damaged his left knee.

“A specialist consultation took place on Tuesday, and as a result of further discussions with Kieran and our medical team, it has been decided that Kieran requires surgery to his knee. This procedure will take place in London in the forthcoming days.

“Kieran’s rehabilitation programme will start immediately after his surgery, at which stage a clearer understanding will be established on his recovery timescale. However, it is likely that Kieran will now miss the remainder of this season.

“Everyone at the club will now be supporting and working hard with Kieran to get him back on the pitch as soon as possible.”

There is better news on midfielder Thomas Partey, who limped off at Selhurst Park with a right thigh injury.

The Ghana international, who has been a key player in the Gunners’ impressive 2022 form, will be assessed ahead of Saturday’s visit of Brighton.

The statement added: “Thomas is currently being assessed ahead of the weekend after aggravating his thigh during Monday night’s match at Crystal Palace.”

Right-back Takehiro Tomiyasu is due to return to first-team training in a fortnight following a long lay-off with a calf problem.

It was a damaging weekend for Arsenal in the race for the top four as their north London rivals Tottenham went above them in the table as well as enjoying a seven-goal swing in goal difference.