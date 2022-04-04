Mon, 04 Apr, 2022 - 22:22

League of Ireland: Derry City stretch Premier Division lead to six points

Finn Harps are still waiting for their first home win of the season
Derry City have stretched their lead at the top of the SSE Airtricity Premier Division to six points.

Second-half goals from Will Patching and Ronan Boyce handed the Candystripes a 2-0 win away to bottom side UCD this evening.

Elsewhere, Finn Harps are still waiting for their first home win of the season.

Ryan Brennan struck five minutes from time to salvage a 2-2 draw for Drogheda United in Ballybofey.

In the First Division, Treaty United are back up to fourth after Monday’s action.

They won 2-0 at home to Athlone Town courtesy of a brace from substitute Dean George.

