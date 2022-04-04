Mon, 04 Apr, 2022 - 21:47

Wayne Rooney backs Mauricio Pochettino to take over at Manchester United

PSG boss Pochettino and Ajax manager Erik ten Hag are the favourites to take the helm at Old Trafford in the summer
By PA Sport Staff

Wayne Rooney would choose Mauricio Pochettino over Erik ten Hag to become manager at his former club Manchester United.

United are already on their second manager of the season after Ole Gunnar Solskjaer lost his job in November, with Ralf Rangnick placed in temporary charge until the end of the campaign.

PSG boss Pochettino and Ajax manager Ten Hag are the favourites to take the helm at Old Trafford in the summer, and ex-England striker Rooney made his preference clear.

“I think Pochettino has done it in the Premier League, he knows the Premier League,” said Rooney, who won five Premier League titles as a player at United.

“At Tottenham he brought in a lot of young players, and at Southampton as well he brought a lot of young players through, so if I’m choosing between one of them two, that’s who I’d choose.

“I’d go with Pochettino and I’d give him time I think. For managers now they need time to come in and actually make their print on the club and on the team and if they give him time I think he’ll do well.”

Paul Pogba, who is out of contract in the summer, has come under scrutiny for his recent performances at United and Derby boss Rooney believes the midfielder’s stint at the club is nearing an end.

“I think it’s probably got to a point now where it probably is better for him to move on and I think Paul is honest with himself,” Rooney told Sky Sports.

“He probably hasn’t had the impact he would have liked since he returned to Manchester United.

“I watch him play for France and he’s completely different player, the ability, his vision, control of the game, everything is there every game for France and it just hasn’t quite worked at Manchester United for him and I think he’s really one of the few players who needs to move on.”

